Why Cricket Star Shami's Wife Argues ₹4 Lakh Monthly Maintenance Is Less? Says 'Jis Tarah Ka Lifestyle Wo Jeeta Hai...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Supreme Cour has sought responses from Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami and the West Bengal government on a plea filed by his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, seeking an increase in the maintenance amount following their separation.

As reported by ANI, during the hearing, the bench orally observed that the interim maintenance awarded by the Calcutta High Court to Shami's wife and daughter was“quite handsome.”

The Calcutta High Court had directed Mohammed Shami to pay his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan and daughter a monthly alimony of ₹4 lakh as maintenance.

Jahan will have to be paid ₹1.50 lakh per month, while the daughter will get ₹2.50 lakh per month, the High Court had ordered.

Hasin Jahan, in her plea before the Supreme Court, has challenged the Calcutta High Court's order on maintenance, arguing that it does not adhere to the legal principles established in Rajnesh v. Neha (2021), which govern maintenance matters.

She contends that the amount awarded is not commensurate with Mohammad Shami's substantial income or the standard of living that she and her daughter enjoyed during their marriage.

Earlier in July, as reported by PTI, Jahan had said,“Shami ka jo status hai, earning hai, jis lifestyle wo lead karta hai, ye ₹4 lakh bahut kam hai. (The status Shami has, the income he earns, and the lifestyle he leads, ₹4 lakh is a very small amount.)”

It is further submitted that under Section 20 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, monetary relief must be adequate, fair, reasonable and consistent with the marital lifestyle, ANI reported.

Why are Jahan's concerns?

Jahan contends that her child is entitled to the same educational and lifestyle standards as other children of elite cricketers, but this has not been ensured.

The plea stresses that her education or ability to work cannot negate her right to maintenance, as the court must consider the husband's financial capacity and social standing.

Stating that Shami's net monthly income is approximately ₹59.96 lakh, she argues that even applying the one-third income rule, the awarded amount is grossly inadequate. She therefore seeks an enhanced interim maintenance of ₹7,00,000 per month for herself and ₹3,00,000 per month for her daughter, or any higher amount deemed appropriate by the Supreme Court.

Jahan and Shami's marital life

Jahan, a former model, married Mohammed Shami in 2014.

The couple had a daughter in 2015. Shami and Hasin Jahan separated in 2018 after she accused him of domestic violence and adultery. They have been in the midst of a divorce case since then, with ongoing legal battles regarding alimony and other matters.

In the year 2019, in March, the police filed a charge sheet in the court against Shami relating to Section 498A (dowry harassment) and 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(With inputs from ANI)