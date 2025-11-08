'What's The Use Of A Bodyguard If He Can't Fire?' Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha's Video Goes Viral

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha has found himself in the middle of controversy after slamming his bodyguard on camera for not being able to fire his weapon.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the Bihar DyCM can be seen complaining to someone on the phone about what is the necessity of keeping a bodyguard if the latter cannot fire his weapon. While he says these words, a guard can be seen standing outside his vehicle with a rifle in hand.

This comes after RJD supporters in Bihar's Khoriari village surrounded Sinha's car on Saturday and pelted it with stones and slippers. They were also heard chanting "murdabad", ANI reported.

Sinha is also being criticised for saying bulldozers will be driven over the chest of the people who blocked his car and pelted stones and slippers at it.

Sinha, who spoke to ANI, said, "These are the goons of RJD. Satta mein aa rahi hai NDA isliye inke chhati pe bulldozer chalega. The goons are not letting me visit the village. Vijay Sinha is going to win. They turned away my polling agent and did not let him vote. Look at their hooliganism. These are the 404 and 405 booth numbers of Khoriari village."

Election Commission reacts

The Election Commission has also reacted strongly to this incident. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday directed the Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) to take action.

The ECI has said that strict action willl be taken against the miscreants and no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

However, ECI has not said anything about Sinha's bulldozer threats.

Vijay Sinha vs Ajay Singh

Sinha also went viral this week after a video surfaced of him being involved in a heated argument with RJD Member of Legislative Council, Ajay Singh.

In the video, Sinha was heard allegedly heard accusing Singh of creating a ruckus after consuming alcohol. The RJD leader, on the other hand, was claiming that Sinha had obstructed his car.

After a breath analyser found Sinha's claims to be untrue, the RJD slammed the DyCM for false allegations.

RJD spokesperson Priyanka Bharti said in an X post, "Deputy CM "Vijay Sinha" has accused our MLC "Ajay Singh Ji" of drinking alcohol. The police conducted a LIVE breath analyzer test in which no alcohol was found."

She further added, "Now, will the people of the foul-mouthed area surrender themselves for arrest over giving sister insults and threats of running a bulldozer? Because the commission won't do it on its own!"

Bihar elections

The first phase of the Bihar elections were held on Thursday across 121 seats in 18 districts of the state.

The first phase will be deciding the fate of a number of heavyweight leaders, including Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face, Tejashwi Yadav, BJP's Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey, and the JDU(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tejashwi's elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, who has been ousted from the party, was also in the fray on Thursday.

The second and last phase of the Bihar polls is scheduled for Tuesday, 11 November, while results for the same will be announced on Friday, 14 November.