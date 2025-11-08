Bengaluru's Panathur Road Turns Into Mud Trail As Bikers Take Risky Shortcuts To Beat Traffic (Watch)

Bengaluru: In a city famed for powering India's tech revolution but notorious for its traffic chaos, even a short commute can feel like an endurance test. On the Panathur–Balagere stretch, where concretisation work and multiple civic dig-ups have turned the road into a bottleneck, frustrated motorists are finding their own way out. Instead of waiting endlessly in gridlocked traffic, many two-wheeler riders are now venturing off-road, cutting through muddy patches and water trails to escape the jam.

A viral video shows bikers riding through makeshift, slushy paths carved across uneven terrain, some even skirting along rural water channels and railway lines to beat the congestion. What was once a narrow road is now a muddy maze, and these desperate shortcuts have sparked an online debate: have Bengalureans lost their civic sense, or is civic neglect driving them to desperation?

Civic Delays Leave Commuters Stranded

For weeks, the Panathur–S Cross stretch has been under concretisation work, a project originally scheduled for completion by 31 October. However, progress stalled after multiple civic agencies began digging up sections simultaneously. With parts of the main road closed and alternate routes riddled with potholes, daily commuters are left with few viable options.

The so-called“off-road route” many have resorted to is not a sanctioned public road at all but railway land, dangerously close to the tracks. The narrow and uneven stretch is used daily by bikers trying to reach Bellandur's Outer Ring Road faster.

One commuter who once attempted the route said,“None of the alternate routes are smooth, and the traffic during peak hours is terrible. People are desperate to reach on time, so they risk it. It's not the right thing to do, but civic neglect has left us with no choice.”

Bengaluru's Dual Identity: Brand or Broken?

The post shared on social media highlighted the stark contrast between Bengaluru's global image as India's tech hub and its crumbling civic infrastructure. Using sharp sarcasm, it pointed out how the city's professionals, who power the country's IT revolution, struggle daily through pothole-filled, half-dug roads and endless traffic jams. What should be a routine commute has turned into a test of endurance, as poor planning and delayed civic works have made even short journeys exhausting and risky.

Citizens' Frustration and Government Apathy

It also drew attention to citizens' growing frustration with government apathy and the lack of accountability among civic bodies. By tagging political leaders directly, the post underscored the public's anger over repeated promises and little action. Through biting humour, it summed up Bengaluru's reality, a city that prides itself on innovation but is fast earning the label“Broken Bengaluru”, where the roads remain rough even as the slogans stay smooth.

“Brand Bengaluru” roads or DK's new off-roading project for two-wheelers? ️Welcome to the city that powers India's IT revolution yet struggles to fix a single stretch of road! This is how Bengaluru's techies are travelling every single day dodging potholes, broken dividers,... twitter/ZyC5gCiDQv

- Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) November 6, 2025

Netizens React: Outrage, Sarcasm, and Helplessness

The viral clip has stirred strong reactions from Bengalureans.

One netizen wrote:“How disgusting, please pass a GO (government order) for all employees to WFH (sic) till the roads are repaired. Why play with lives of people who are already paying 60% of their income as taxes?”

Another user pointed out:“This is the reality for IT employees in Bengaluru! Struggling to make it to office on narrow, overcrowded pathways like Croma Adventure Trail and Panathur. Isn't it time the government and local authorities took notice? We pay taxes, but basic infrastructure like roads and commuting options are a struggle. The real challenge in Bengaluru isn't just in the office, it's getting there!”

A third user commented sarcastically:“Stop blaming the government. This is part of a scheme to provide an off-road experience for all bikers. What's the point of having smooth roads when bikes are designed for adventures?”

Officials Urge Patience Amid Roadworks

City officials have urged residents to remain patient as roadwork progresses.

Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao stated,“The main problem is we cannot take up roadwork and shut any road for at least a day. It is the same in Panathur. Currently, white-topping work is happening, and it should be given a good amount of time for curing so that the road lasts for years. We need people to cooperate with us for a few more days so that the work is done properly.”