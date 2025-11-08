403
Hamas welcomes decision by Turkish court to issue arrest for Netanyahu
(MENAFN) Hamas has welcomed a decision by a Turkish court to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and 36 other senior officials, accusing them of committing genocide and crimes against humanity during Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip, according to reports.
The warrants, announced by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, target top Israeli leaders including Defense Minister Israel Katz, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Army Chief Eyal Zamir, and Naval Forces Commander David Saar Salama.
“This commendable step reflects the genuine positions of the Turkish people and leadership in standing firmly by justice, humanity, and the bonds of brotherhood that unite them with our oppressed Palestinian people, who have faced and continue to face one of the most brutal genocidal wars in modern history at the hands of the fascist occupation leaders,” Hamas said in a statement.
The group urged other nations and international judicial bodies to “issue legal warrants to pursue the leaders of the Zionist (Israeli) occupation wherever they are, and to bring them before courts to hold them accountable for their crimes against humanity.”
In November 2024, the International Criminal Court also issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on similar charges related to alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity against Palestinians in Gaza.
Since October 2023, Israel’s military operations in the enclave have killed nearly 69,000 people — the majority of them women and children — and wounded more than 170,000 others, according to reports. The large-scale offensive was eventually halted following a ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10.
