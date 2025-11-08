7 Things To Know About Qatar-Bahrain Passenger Ferry Service

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar and Bahrain have launched a new maritime passenger route between the two countries.

Here are some key facts about the ferry service:

1. The direct passenger-only ferry service covers nearly 35 nautical miles (about 65km).

2. It links Al-Ruwais Port in northern Qatar to Sa'ada Marina in Bahrain.

3. The new ferry service will take 70-80 minutes and tickets can be booked electronically through the MASAR application.

4. In the first phase, the service will be available to GCC nationals only.

5. Until November 12, 2025, two round trips are scheduled for a day - one in morning and another in evening; which will be increased to three round trips until November 22

6. The number of trips may increase depending on demand and ridership.

7. The vessels offer standard and VIP seating and can carry up to 28–32 passengers per trip.

The Ministry of Transport clarified that all trips are subject to the security and customs protocols of both countries.



