Vice-Prez Radhakrishnan Tells Students To Make India A Creator Of Global Technologies

Kurukshetra, Nov 30 (IANS) Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Sunday asked students to delve deeper into research and innovation, powering the nation's transition from being a consumer of technology to becoming a global creator of advanced solutions.

Addressing the 20th Convocation Ceremony of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, Haryana, the Vice President highlighted India's rapid strides toward becoming a Vishwa Guru by shedding the remnants of the Macaulay-era colonial mindset.

He said that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 -- deeply rooted in India's culture, heritage, and ethos -- has set the nation on a transformative path.

The Vice President emphasised that technology must represent "progress with purpose" and encouraged students to focus on research and innovation that empower rural India, bridge the urban–rural divide, and support MSMEs.

Highlighting the pace of global transformation, he spoke about developments in artificial intelligence, renewable energy systems, space technology, biotechnology, cybersecurity, and semiconductors.

Radhakrishnan stressed that technology has become a powerful enabler reshaping industries and redefining the way society functions.

He urged students to innovate responsibly, stating that "the true purpose of technology is not progress alone, but progress with purpose".

Encouraging students to delve deeper into research, innovation, and India-specific problem-solving, he said that these are the twin engines that will drive India's technological leadership.

He emphasised the need for young innovators to explore emerging areas of national importance such as sustainable manufacturing, smart mobility, quantum technologies, healthcare technologies, agricultural innovation, and green infrastructure.

The Vice President observed that India is transitioning from being a consumer of technology to becoming a global creator of advanced solutions.

He credited initiatives like Digital India, Startup India, and Make in India for nurturing a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem and urged graduates to convert their ideas into enterprises that create jobs and contribute to national growth.

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, NIT Kurukshetra Director B.V. Ramana Reddy and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.