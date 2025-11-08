Isha Koppikar Says 'Miss You Deeply, Aunty Zarine' As She Remembers Sussanne Khan's Mother

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Actress Isha Koppikar remembered late Zarine Khan, the mother of actor Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan, through a nostalgic post.

Uploading a photo with Zarine Khan on social media, Isha recalled how she used to be the life of every gathering, turning every moment into a celebration.

The 'Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi' actress penned, "Aunty Zarine. You were the heartbeat of every gathering full of laughter, warmth, and that unmistakable joie de vivre that made everyone around you feel alive. You had a way of turning ordinary moments into celebrations, of reminding us to live fully, love deeply, and never take life too seriously. (sic)."

"You touched so many lives with your kindness, your energy, and your unstoppable positivity. You lifted people without even trying simply by being yourself. Family, friends, and even those who met you once will always remember the light you carried and how generously you shared it," Isha added.

Expressing her grief over the loss of another kind soul, she went on to write, "Though you're no longer here with us, your spirit lives on in every smile, every story, and every moment we choose joy over sorrow. You'll always be part of our hearts and our laughter."

"Miss you deeply, Aunty Zarine. Thank you for teaching us how to celebrate life just the way you always did. (Sparkling heart emoji)", Isha's post concluded.

Several members of the entertainment industry have paid their tribute to Zarine Khan following her demise on Friday.

Veteran actress Hema Malini said that she has lost another close and dear friend after the passing of Zarine Khan.

She penned, "Another close, dear friend gone Zarine Khan is no more! Such a beautiful person, both inside and out. (sic)."

"Both Sanjay and Zarine have been close to me for many, many years always wishing me well, participating in all our family celebrations - birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and always ready to lend a helping hand. Zarine and another dear friend Neetu Kohli were excellent interior designers and designed my home in the 70s. I will miss her lovely friendship and her presence. My heart goes out to dear Sanjay in this moment of his personal loss," Hema added.