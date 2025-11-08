Shraddha Kapoor To Voice Judy Hopps In Hindi Version Of 'Zootopia 2'

Shraddha Kapoor to Voice Judy Hopps in Zootopia 2

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is all set to join the chaotic world of Disney's 'Zootopia 2', stepping in as the beloved Judy Hopps. As announced by Walt Disney Studios India, the actor will extend her voice for the Hindi version of 'Zootopia 2, promising to bring her distinct charm and cuteness in the upcoming sequel.

Announcing the news, Disney India took to their social media and shared an adorable poster of Zootopia 2 featuring Shraddha and Judy. The actor also shared the same on Instagram. "Bohot jyada excited to join the #Zootopia2 family, as the voice of THE AMAZING Judy Hopps in Hindi - She is feisty, courageous, enthu cutlet aur cute toh hai hi.. bachpan se.. Aaj aa raha hai aapke liye ek anokha surprise. Stay Tuned!!" the 'Stree' star wrote in the caption.

Expressing delight over Shraddha Kapoor's inclusion, the makers believe she would make the character of Judy even more cute and enthusiastic, in addition to her feisty, courageous, and energetic personality.

Zootopia 2 Trailer and Plot Details

Earlier this year, the trailer of 'Zootopia 2' was unveiled, bringing the sequel after nine long years. The trailer once again offered a glimpse into the hateful yet funny relationship between Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde. Judy Hopps is an ambitious rabbit in the Zootopia Police Department, while Nick Wilde is a sly fox who excels at conning people.

The new trailer of the film explores their relationship as they are paired together to solve a case that involves a snake as a major suspect.

The two-minute twenty-one-second trailer begins with a therapy session for the pairs who have difficulty adjusting to each other. Unlike the first, the second instalment is expected to explore a love relationship between the two, as shown in the trailer. ' The video also explores the ever-lively environment of Zootopia as the chase for the snake goes on in the background.

Release Date and Directors

Directed by Jared Bush and Bryon Howard, 'Zootopia 2' is set to hit theatres on November 28, 2025. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)