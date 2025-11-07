Micropolis Holding Co. (NYSE American: MCRP) Highlights Expanding Global Footprint And AI Robotics Progress In First Half Of 2025



During H1 2025, the company signed a major agreement with SEE Holding for deployment of AI-driven infrastructure at Sustainable City 2.0.

Autonomous police patrol was officially deployed with Dubai Police.

Micropolis expanded international reach through an exclusive distribution agreement with AERXIO covering Egypt and North Africa.

The company partnered with Hader Security and Communication Systems to combine AI robotics with mission-critical communications. At the end of June 2025, the company reported $4.2 million in cash, allowing for continued expansion and innovation.

Micropolis (NYSE American: MCRP), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles (“UGVs”) and AI-driven security solutions, has issued a detailed business update covering the first half of 2025, underscoring a series of strategic accomplishments that have expanded its international footprint and reinforced its position as a key player in the growing field of autonomous technology ( ).

In March, Micropolis completed its initial public offering of 3.9 million shares at $4.00 each, raising $15.5 million in gross proceeds. The company began trading on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol MCRP, a move that has given it greater access to U.S. capital markets and heightened visibility among...

