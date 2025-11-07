403
'Oshar' Exhibition Spotlights Qatari Women's Contributions To Nation's Cultural Landscape
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Oshar Art Gallery at the Qatar Boat Show 2025 celebrates the nation's rich seafaring heritage while spotlighting the role Qatari women play in shaping the country's cultural landscape, according to its curator, Munina Mohammed.
Speaking to Gulf Times on the sidelines of the show, Mohammed said the exhibition features a majority of female artists and presents a collection of maritime-themed artworks that seek to redefine Qatar's collective memory of the sea.
“A Qatari woman has a really huge impact of the spaces that she interacts with, especially in art and culture,” she said, citing the extraordinary work, influence, and achievements of Qatar Museums (QM) Chairperson, HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani.
Mohammed said HE Sheikha Al Mayassa is leading the nation's cultural institutions and exhibitions, noting that many of her directors are women – actively shaping Qatar's art scene through research, curation, and innovative projects.
She pointed out that 'Osha' touches on more than just the boats and the waves. It also incorporates literature and spirituality with one of the sculptures reflecting the traditional prayers of the sailors who ventured out to the sea.
The curator said she aims to address the often-overlooked female perspective within the nation's maritime history. While men went diving for pearls, Mohammed highlights the contributions of women left behind:“What about females who were waiting near to the sea and was actually praying for him? That's also a part that I wanted to actually address”
“I wanted to focus on not just keeping the exhibition to be about the sea but also talking about the colours, the human elements, the words that they used...” she said.
The gallery, which transforms the marina's shoreline into a space for creativity and reflection, showcases original, purchasable pieces by a diverse group of Qatari and Qatar-based artists, including Yousif
Ahmed, Salman al-Malik, Maryam al-Attiya, Ali Ghaddaf, Nawal al-Mannai, Hind al-Obaidli, Maryam Mohammed Abdulla, Lina al-Aali, Hayan Maani, Salem Mathkour, Najla al-Khalifa and Shuaa Ali.
Mohammed, who balances her role as a communications manager with her passion for art - collecting, working with, and writing about paintings – explained the intentional concept behind the gallery's name and vision.
She said this name serves as a springboard for the exhibition's core theme: the enduring collective memory and identity of the Qatari people.
The exhibition's concept, the curator added, was developed around their shared heritage, centering on their experiences of the sea, fishing, boats, the desert, and other elements that shape their cultural identity.
According to Mohammed, the curation aims to break the traditional barrier of time in art, which includes paintings from the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and new pieces from 2025.
“I wanted to show that the people have the same memory,” she said, adding the display demonstrates that despite the nation gaining a better economy, the people's fundamental appreciation for their origins remains strong.
