$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues To Investigate The Mergerpbbk, VACH, LCTC, And SMLR

PB Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: PBBK ) related to its sale to Norwood Financial Corp. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, PB Bankshares' shareholders will have the option to elect to receive either 0.7850 shares of Norwood common stock or $19.75 in cash for each common share of PB Bankshares they own. The election is subject to proration to ensure that, in the aggregate, 80% of the transaction consideration will be paid in the form of Norwood common stock.



Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VACH ) related to its merger with Veraxa Biotech AG. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, each Voyager Class A and B ordinary share will be cancelled and exchanged for one Class A ordinary share in the combined company.



Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: LCTC ) related to its merger with Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, each outstanding share of common stock of Electronic Systems will be converted into the right to receive shares of common stock of Lifeloc pursuant to an exchange ratio.



Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMLR ) related to its sale to Strive, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Semler shareholders will receive 21.05 Class A common shares of Strive per share of Semler.



