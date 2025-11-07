The Route 91 Las Vegas Massacre Story Told From A Survivor With Courage And Compassion

MENAFN - GetNews) Survivor and Rolling Stone journalist team up to reveal the human story behind America's deadliest mass shooting

WildBlue Press announces the release of THE LAS VEGAS MASSACRE CONNECTIONS: Finding Strength Through Tragedy After America's Deadliest Mass Shooting, the powerful new memoir by veteran journalist Mark Gray and Route 91 survivor Mary Jo von Tillow.

Earning nothing but 5.0-star reviews on Amazon, readers describe the book as“heartbreaking yet hopeful”,“a must-read for anyone seeking meaning after tragedy” and“The events of Route 91 are so tragic and the bravery of these authors and the others mentioned in this book is really moving.”

The story revisits the night of October 1, 2017, when a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival from a room in his 32nd-floor room in the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds. Among the victims was von Tillow's husband, Kurt. What followed was a journey through grief, resilience, and an unlikely community of survivors who turned pain into purpose.

Author Mark Gray, whose work has appeared in People, Entertainment Weekly, Las Vegas Weekly, and Rolling Stone, brings a journalist's clarity and empathy to the story. His firsthand account of the massacre appeared on RollingStone just hours after the tragedy, offering one of the earliest on-the-ground accounts and qualified perspectives of the tragedy.

This memoir resonates deeply with Las Vegas, a city still healing, and Los Angeles, home to many festivalgoers and families affected by the attack. It sheds light on trauma recovery, courage, and the enduring power of human connection.

THE LAS VEGAS MASSACRE CONNECTIONS is available now in paperback, eBook, hardcover, and audiobook formats.

