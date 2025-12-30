Scholarship, Loan Scores For Students To Be Released Wednesday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 30 (Petra) - The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research will announce students' calculated scores for scholarships and loans Wednesday evening, enabling them to review and verify their data before final approval.Ministry spokesperson Muhannad Al-Khatib told Petra that this step reflects the ministry's commitment to transparency and accuracy, ensuring each student receives their rightful allocation according to established criteria. Students will have the opportunity to check their academic and economic data submitted in their applications.Al-Khatib urged students to carefully review their information and report any discrepancies within the designated period, ensuring fair score calculation that accurately reflects each student's circumstances.He added that the scoring process follows clear, approved standards that consider both academic and economic factors, promoting fairness and equal opportunity among applicants. The score release is a preparatory step ahead of the final announcement of scholarship and loan results.The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to supporting students and facilitating procedures to aid their educational journey.