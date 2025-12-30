EMRC Reports Stable Electricity, Fuel Supply

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 30 (Petra) The Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) continued to monitor operational readiness both in the field and from its Emergency and Control Center, under the direct supervision of Chairman of EMRC Board of Commissioners, Ziad Al-Saaida.According to EMRC data, the electricity system's peak load reached 3,961 MW at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening, compared to 4,210 MW on Monday, indicating system stability and a decrease in demand within safe operational limits. Minor distribution network faults were addressed without impacting service continuity, and no high-voltage network failures were reported.The total demand for household gas cylinders Tuesday reached 216,000 across the kingdom, while diesel demand exceeded 122 million liters and gasoline demand surpassed 8 million liters. Authorities confirmed the availability of supplies and the system's capacity to efficiently meet citizens' needs.Al-Saaida emphasized that the commission continues to maintain high readiness levels and coordinates in real time with all sector partners to ensure uninterrupted energy and fuel services nationwide.