Ajloun Cable Car Has Attracted 430,000 Visitors Since Beginning Of 2025, Official Says

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, Dec. 30 (Petra) - The Ajloun Development Zone's cable car project has emerged as a key driver of tourism development in the governorate, enhancing visitor experience and solidifying Ajloun's status as a national tourist destination, according to the zone's director, Tareq Maaytah.Speaking to Petra, Maaytah noted that the cable car has welcomed over 430,000 visitors since the beginning of 2025, reflecting growing demand and the efficiency of operations, which strictly adhere to high safety and maintenance standards.Maintenance for the cable car is conducted four to five times annually, covering main cables, stations, transport units, safety systems, and cabins. The system is only returned to operation after all components are certified ready, ensuring a 100% safe experience for visitors.Maaytah added that Ajloun Development Zone continues to diversify its tourism offerings through seasonal festivals, including the Spring and Summer Ajloun Festivals, the Olive Festival, and Tree Day events. These initiatives support local products, handicrafts, and community-based businesses, while stimulating the local economy.The area also offers integrated service and leisure facilities such as restaurants, cafes, bazaars, and recreational activities, enhancing the length of visitor stays and the overall tourist experience. Development plans are ongoing to further improve operational infrastructure and tourist services in line with sustainable development goals.Work on the Ajloun National Park project is progressing within its first phase, which includes infrastructure, administrative buildings, and site preparation, with completion expected by mid-June 2026.