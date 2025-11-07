Evernorth Losses Reveal Critical Digital Asset Treasury Risks



Crypto price declines have resulted in significant unrealized losses for crypto treasury firms, including XRP and Ether holdings.

Market downturns have impacted major players like MicroStrategy and BitMine, revealing the risks of holding large crypto reserves.

Analysts warn that many digital asset treasury companies may face collapse amid mounting valuation pressures, drawing parallels with the dot-com bubble. Experts suggest only the strongest crypto treasuries might survive a potential market downturn, emphasizing the importance of strategic positioning.

Crypto markets have endured a prolonged downturn, affecting not only major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum but also the companies that hold large crypto reserves as part of their treasury strategies. The recent turbulence has exposed vulnerabilities within digital asset treasury firms, highlighting potential risks of market declines for traditional corporate crypto holdings and their long-term viability.

The ongoing slump in crypto prices is casting a shadow over digital asset treasury companies, which built their business models on accumulating and holding substantial reserves of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The decline has triggered substantial unrealized losses, prompting concerns about their long-term financial health.

For instance, onchain data company CryptoQuant reports XRP-focused treasury firm Evernorth has experienced approximately $78 million in unrealized losses on its XRP holdings, just weeks after acquiring the digital asset. This highlights the risks involved in holding volatile cryptocurrencies as part of corporate strategies.

Similarly, MicroStrategy's stock has plummeted more than 26% over the past month due to Bitcoin's recent price declines, with the company's shares now down roughly 53% from their all-time high. Despite the losses, MicroStrategy maintains a sizable unrealized gain on its Bitcoin reserves, which were acquired at an average cost of around $74,000 per BTC, according to BitcoinTreasuries.

Source: CryptoQuant

Meanwhile, BitMine, the largest holder of Ether among corporate treasuries, reports unrealized losses nearing $2.1 billion on its ETH reserves. The company has accumulated nearly 3.4 million ETH, having purchased over 565,000 ETH in the last month alone, according to industry data.

As more corporations increase their crypto holdings-especially in Bitcoin and Ethereum-the sector faces growing scrutiny over valuation stability and long-term sustainability. Market observers compare current developments to the dot-com bubble of the early 2000s, where innovation and speculation led to a spectacular rise, followed by crashes that decimated many firms.

Many industry analysts argue that only resilient crypto treasury companies, equipped with robust risk management strategies, are likely to survive the ongoing market correction. Ray Youssef, founder of the peer-to-peer lending platform NoOnes, warns that most digital asset treasuries could ultimately collapse as the crypto market continues to mature and recalibrate.

