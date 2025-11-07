Verkkokauppa Oyj - Managers' Transactions Samuli Seppälä

Oyj MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 7 November 2025 at 17:30 EET

Oyj has received a notification from Samuli Seppälä, Oyj's Board member, of a transaction made with Oyj's financial instrument, according to the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given hereunder.

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Samuli Seppälä

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 129802/6/4

Transaction date: 2025-11-05

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 229 Unit price: 4 EUR

(2): Volume: 1025 Unit price: 4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 1254 Volume weighted average price: 4 EUR

