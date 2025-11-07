Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Caisse Française De Financement Local EMTN 2025-17


2025-11-07 10:01:51
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, 7 November 2025

Capitalised terms used herein shall have the meaning specified for such terms in the Caisse Française de Financement Local base prospectus to the €75,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 10 June 2025 (the“ Base Prospectus”).

Caisse Française de Financement Local has decided to issue on 12 November 2025 – Euro 15,000,000 Fixed Rate Obligations Foncières due 12 November 2040.

The Base Prospectus dated 10 June 2025 approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and the Final Terms relating to the issue are available on the website of the Issuer ( ), on the website of the AMF ( ), and with the Paying Agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange ( ).

