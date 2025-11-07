Michal Kowalewski

Thompson Chair of Invertebrate Paleontology, University of Florida

Kowalewski is a numerical paleoecologist. He works at the interface of biological and geological sciences. His research integrates field, laboratory, and analytical methods and centers on marine Earth systems. His interests are broad, ranging from experimental ecology to plate tectonics.

Over his career, Kowalewski has studied, among others, the emergence of complex macroscopic organisms, the evolution of body size throughout the history of life, evolution of predator-prey interactions, astronomic drivers of rock cycles, and the resolution and quality of the fossil record. He is particularly interested in leveraging fossil data to understand the transition of Earth's biosphere from its pristine past to its current, human-altered state.

Kowalewski's research is global in scope, including studies focused on marine systems in North America, South America, Europe and Australia. Over his career he has collaborated with over 200 scientists and students and mentored over 50 undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral students. He served as a program director of the National Science Foundation USA, and currently oversees the Conservation Paleobiology Network that engages ~1000 students, researchers, and conservation practitioners.



2012–present Chair professor, University of Florida

2006–2012 Professor, Virginia Tech

2002–2006 Associate professor, Virginia Tech 1998–2002 Assistant professor, Virginia Tech



1995 University of Arizona, PhD / Geosciences 1990 University of Warsaw, MS/Geology

ExperienceEducation