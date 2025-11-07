World Premier Squash: New Team-Based League Endorsed By World Squash

World Premier Squash (WPS), a new team-based squash competition endorsed by World Squash and Professional Squash Association (PSA) has finally turned into a reality, which will see international franchises with the world's best players competing in a competition built on cutting-edge technology and dynamic gameplay. The announcement of the league's creation was made by League Sports Co (LSC) on Thursday.

WPS introduces a team-first format centred on athletic excellence, gender balance, and new scoring formats designed to enhance fan experience.

A Forward-Thinking Model for Squash

LSC, drawing on its experience with sports properties such as the World Bowling League, which features high-profile investors like the four-time World Series winner Mookie Betts and Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli, and E1 Team Blue Rising in the E1 series, is applying the same forward-thinking model to squash.

Every element of World Premier Squash, from format to presentation, has been designed to engage existing fans and drive new interest in the lead-up to squash's debut at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Key Stakeholders Voice Support

"With World Premier Squash, we are not just launching a new league. We are building a new stage for the sport," said Adi K. Mishra, Founder and CEO of League Sports Co, as quoted by a press release. "With the endorsement of the PSA and World Squash, we are creating a global platform that celebrates participation, connects fans, and drives new monetisation models for athletes. Squash has always demanded the highest level of skill and intensity. Our goal is to make that energy visible and inspiring to audiences everywhere," he added.

William Louis-Marie, CEO, World Squash, said: "At World Squash, our goal is to make squash more visible, more welcoming, and part of everyday sporting life. We look forward to working with League Sports Co to launch World Premier Squash, delivering a spectacular spectator experience that puts the athleticism and passion of the sport on full display for new fans in iconic locations around the world."

Alex Gough, CEO, Professional Squash Association, said: "The PSA is committed to advancing the sport through innovation and collaboration. World Premier Squash brings a new format, presentation, and energy that will engage squash fans during the PSA Squash Tour off-season."

Anticipated Launch

World Premier Squash is expected to take place in August 2026 at an iconic venue to be announced in the coming months. (ANI)

