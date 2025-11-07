Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market To Expand At A 11.6% CAGR By 2029, Reaching US $8.54 Billion

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Much Is The Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market Worth?In recent times, there has been a substantial growth in the market size of tile adhesives and stone adhesives. It is anticipated to escalate from $5.02 billion in 2024 to $5.51 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This surge during the historic period can be associated with factors like advances in construction and infrastructure, urbanization, development in the real estate field, enhancements in industrial and commercial flooring, customers' inclination towards long-lasting flooring solutions and improvements in interior and exterior decor designs.

Expectations for rapid expansion can be seen for the market size of tile adhesives & stone adhesives in the forthcoming years, with anticipated growth to $8.54 billion by 2029. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. Numerous factors can contribute to this projected growth in this period, such as sustainable and environment-friendly building practices, landscaping and outdoor design enhancements, advancements in digital marketing and e-commerce, industrial floor solutioning, and infrastructure rejuvenation. Noteworthy trends during this forecast period will consist of the rise of eco-friendly and low-voc adhesives, the prevalence of fast-curing adhesives, the use of digital tools for choosing products, the preference for large-sized tiles and slabs, and resilient flooring solutions.

What Are The Factors Driving The Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market?

The tile adhesives and stone adhesives markets are forecasted to grow, spurred by an uptick in foreign direct investments (FDI) in construction sectors and a surge in urbanization. These adhesives are crucial for installing tiles in high-moisture areas, ceramic tiles, and other stones, both indoors and outdoors. To illustrate, the Federal government of Mexico stated on a US-based government website that from January to December 2023, FDI in construction reached $659 million. This figure encompasses reinvestment of earnings ($470 million), inter-company loans ($188 million), and equity capital ($655 thousand). Moreover, the World Economic Forum, a Switzerland-based independent international organization, reported in April 2022 that 55% of the global population (equivalent to over 4.3 billion people) resided in urban areas, a figure anticipated to reach 80% by 2050. As the urban population grows, so does the need for building construction. Consequently, the rising FDI in construction industries coupled with escalating urbanization are fueling the expansion of the tile adhesives and stone adhesives market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market?

Major players in the Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives include:

. ARDEX GmbH

. Sika AG

. Saint-Gobain

. Pidilite Industries Limited

. H B Fuller

. Laticrete International

. Bostik

. Fosroc

. Parex Group

. Cemex

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market In The Future?

Innovations in technology within the tile adhesives and stone adhesives sector are increasingly gaining traction, making it the leading trend observed in these markets. Premier companies in this sector are embracing these advancements and developing innovative technologies such as a multi-purpose cementitious tile adhesive specifically for ceramic tiles. An instance of this innovative trend was seen in July 2024 when Sika, a chemical company based in Switzerland, unveiled SikaCeram-50 BH. This product is a single-pack premixed adhesive that blends high-resistance cement, chosen silicon/quartz mineral charges, and bespoke additives for an optimal adhesive solution. This mixture constitutes a thin bed tile adhesive primarily used for the permanent attachment of ceramic tiles. The product just needs water to be added before use and is appropriate for both wall and floor applications, rendering it a versatile choice in multiple construction and renovation endeavors.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market Share?

The tile adhesives & stone adhesivesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Chemistry: Cementitious, Epoxy, Other Chemistry

2) By Construction Type: New Construction, Repairs And Renovation

3) By Application: Ceramic Tiles, Marble Tiles, Mosaic And Glass

4) By End Use: Residential, Commercial, Institutional

Subsegments:

1) By Cementitious: Thin-Set Mortar, Medium-Bed Mortar, Thick-Bed Mortar

2) By Modified Cementitious Adhesives: Epoxy, 100% Solid Epoxy Adhesives, Epoxy Modified Cementitious Adhesives, Flexible Epoxy Adhesives

3) By Other Chemistry: Polyurethane Adhesives, Acrylic Adhesives, Hybrid Adhesives

What Are The Regional Trends In The Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the market for tile and stone adhesives. In the coming years, the region projected to experience the quickest growth is Asia-Pacific. Apart from these, the report on the tile and stone adhesives market also covers other regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

