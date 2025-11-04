Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sheikha Moza Meets Chair Of Global Fund To Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis And Malaria

2025-11-04 02:00:47
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development and Chairperson of Education Above All Foundation, met Tuesday with HE Chair of the Board of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Roslyn Morauta, on the sidelines of the Second World Summit on Social Development (WSSD2), currently taking place in Doha.

During the meeting, they discussed areas of cooperation between Education Above All Foundation and the Global Fund, particularly in integrating health services within schools and communities in countries where the Foundation operates.

The discussions also touched on Qatar Foundation's efforts to support innovation in the health sector and to strengthen international partnerships through the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH).

