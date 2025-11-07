Air India, Indigo, Spicejet Warn Of Delays, Longer Wait Times As Delhi Airport Faces Tech Glitch

MENAFN - Live Mint) Air India, Indigo, SpiceJet airlines on Friday, November 7, warned of delays and longer wait times as Delhi airport faced tech glitch, with at least 100 flights delayed in morning at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

Delhi Airport took to X and said,“Due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, flight operations at IGIA are experiencing delays. Their team is actively working with all stakeholders, including DIAL, to resolve it at the earliest. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused.”

“Flight operations at Delhi Airport are experiencing delays due to a technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports Air Traffic Control data. Controllers are processing flight plans manually, leading to some delays. Technical teams are working to restore the system at the earliest. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of all passengers and stakeholders,” Airports Authority of India stated.

Air India mentioned a technical issue with the ATC system in Delhi is affecting flight operations, resulting into delays and longer wait times at the airport.

“We regret the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption, which is beyond our control, and appreciate your patience. Our cabin crew and on-ground staff at the airport are extending immediate assistance to reduce passenger inconvenience,” it said.

Indigo also issued a travel advisory, stating,“Flight operations at #Delhi Airport are currently experiencing delays due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system. As a result, flight operations at Delhi and several northern regions are impacted. We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience. Please be assured that our crew and ground teams are actively assisting and doing their best to make your wait as smooth as possible."

“Flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently affected due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system. This disruption is impacting flights across Delhi and several northern regions. We sincerely regret the inconvenience this may cause. Our crew and ground teams are assisting passengers and working closely with the authorities to minimize the impact and resume normal operations as soon as possible,” SpiceJet stated.

IGIA in Delhi, the country's busiest airport, manages over 1,500 flight movements daily. As per PTI, Data from the flight tracking website Flightradar24 indicated that flight departures from Delhi Airport were experiencing delays of about 50 minutes.

(With inputs from agencies)