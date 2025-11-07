India, Finland Hold FOC, Reaffirm Commitment To Enhance Cooperation

Focus on Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The 13th Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Finland took place in Helsinki, reaffirming the countries' commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation, according to the Ministry of External Affairs press release. The Indian delegation, led by Sibi George, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, and the Finnish side, led by Jukka Salovaara, Permanent State Secretary of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, discussed various areas of mutual interest.

The consultations focused on strengthening ties in trade and investment, digitalisation, quantum computing, 5G/6G, AI, sustainability, clean technologies, and the circular economy. Both sides also emphasised the importance of people-to-people connections, education, research, and development. "Both sides took stock of the progress in the India-Finland bilateral relationship, and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the cooperation in the areas of trade & investment, digitalization, quantum computing, 5G/6G, AI, sustainability, clean technologies, circular economy, education, research & development, people-to-people ties and mobility," added the release.

Finland Backs India-EU FTA, UNSC Membership

India and Finland, valued partners in the EU and Nordic region, aim to conclude an ambitious India-EU Free Trade Agreement. Finland reiterated its support for India's permanent membership in a reformed UN Security Council. "India considers Finland a valued and trusted partner in the EU and the Nordic region. With the notable progress in collaboration under the India-EU Strategic Partnership, Finnish side reaffirmed its support for early conclusion of an ambitious and mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement. Discussions were also held on multilateral cooperation, including the Arctic and in the UN. Finnish side reiterated its support for permanent membership of India in a reformed UN Security Council," added the release.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual concern. They underscored the importance of multilateral engagements and continued dialogue on global challenges.

Both sides agreed to continue regular consultations and to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations at a mutually convenient date in New Delhi, as per the statement.

Deepening Partnership Through Talent Mobility

In a post on X, the MEA said, "Secretary (West) Sibi George called on Mr. Matias Marttinen, Minister of Employment, Republic of Finland today during his visit to Helsinki. They discussed topics of mutual interest including mobility of talent, contributions of Indian Diaspora and deepening India-Finland partnership under the Talent Boost Program."

