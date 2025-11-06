SAN BRUNO WELCOMES FIRST XFINITY STORE

San Bruno, CA, November 6th, 2025, NewsDirect

During its grand opening ceremony, Comcast announces a $15,000 contribution to the San Bruno Professional Firefighters Association for its 2025 Holiday Toy Program

Comcast officially opened the doors to its first store in San Bruno, offering residents a new, convenient location to explore the latest in Internet, mobile, TV, and home security services. Located at 1212 El Camino Real, Ste K, the store is designed to enhance the customer experience with hands-on product demonstrations, personalized support, and a welcoming environment.

The new store enhances the existing availability of Xfinity services in the area by providing a local destination for customers to manage their accounts, receive technical assistance, and learn more about the company's offerings-all without leaving town. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Trained specialists are available to assist with service upgrades, troubleshooting, and product education.

During a grand opening ceremony with local leaders, including San Bruno Mayor Rico E. Medina, Comcast announced a $15,000 contribution to the San Bruno Professional Firefighters Association in support of their 2025 Holiday Toy Program. The program provides toys, gift cards, and school supplies to underserved San Bruno families during the holidays.

This opening is part of Comcast's broader effort to invest in San Bruno. In March, Comcast and the City of San Bruno announced they completed an agreement for Comcast to acquire CityNet Services – their municipally-owned and operated broadband, video and voice network. The recent acquisition of CityNet Services by Comcast marks a significant milestone for San Bruno, returning $8 million to the city's balance sheet and opening the door to a stronger digital future.

For more information visit .

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit for more information.

Contact

Adriana Arvizo

Comcast

[email protected]

(925) 200-1919

