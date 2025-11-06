Jordanian Pavilion Wins "Best Design In The Middle East Award At World Travel Market 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 6 (Petra)-- The Jordanian pavilion, organized by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities through the Jordan Tourism Board, won the "Best Pavilion Design in the Middle East" award at the World Travel Market (WTM) 2025.In a statement issued Thursday, the Jordan Tourism Board said that Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Imad Hijazin praised the pavilion's achievement, describing it as a testament to the excellence and global appeal of Jordan's tourism product. The award, he noted, reflects how Jordan's rich heritage and history continue to captivate visitors from around the world.The Jordanian pavilion drew significant attention with its design inspired by the Jerash Gate, which showcased authentic Jordanian cultural elements. It offered visitors a visually striking and interactive experience, highlighting Jordan's most famous tourist attractions, including Petra, Wadi Rum, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Now in its 35th edition, the World Travel Market brings together more than 4,000 exhibitors from over 180 countries and attracts around 45,000 professionals from across the global tourism and travel industry. The event serves as a major international platform for promoting destinations and strengthening partnerships among ministries, tourism boards, tour operators, and travel agencies.