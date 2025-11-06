Dubai Culture And Fiker Institute Explore The Gulf's Evolving Literary Landscape

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, November 2025: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), in collaboration with Fiker Institute, a multidisciplinary think tank specialising in international affairs, public policy, and global governance, is hosting a panel discussion titled 'Writing the Gulf: Memory, Identity & Literature' on 9 November at the Fiker Institute in Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz.

The initiative reflects the shared commitment of both entities to encourage dialogue on the evolution of Gulf literature and its role in expressing identity, memory, and language. It also underscores the power of storytelling in shaping cultural understanding around the region's collective narrative, while supporting Dubai Culture's mandate to position the emirate as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

The session will feature three distinguished Emirati voices: Dr Afra Atiq, poet; Nujoom Al Ghanem, poet and filmmaker; and Salha Obaid, writer. Together, they will explore how writing, identity, and memory intertwine to shape the Gulf's contemporary literary landscape. The talk will highlight the influence of women writers in redefining the region's creative expression and the ways authors capture themes of belonging, heritage, and transformation amid rapid social change. In addition, the speakers will shed light on the importance of language, translation, and authorship in preserving and sharing Gulf narratives with international audiences.