Actor Sandeepa Virk's Bail Plea Dismissed In Money Laundering Case

The Tis Hazari court has recently dismissed the bail plea of actor Sandeepa Virk, who was arrested on August 12 in a money laundering case. The ED has filed a Prosecution Complaint (chargesheet) against Sandeepa Virk and Amit Gupta.

Court dismisses bail plea, cites serious allegations

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Vijay Shankar dismissed the bail plea on November 4, and the order was uploaded on the website on November 6. Rejecting the bail plea, the court noted that the present matter is at the stage of cognisance and the allegations against the accused persons are of a serious nature.

The court said, "Allegations against the accused persons are grave and serious in nature. If the accused is released on bail, there is a possibility that the accused may abscond, tamper with the evidence or influence the witnesses."

"Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, gravity of offence and nature of serious allegations levelled against the accused, this Court is of the considered opinion that no ground for regular bail of the accused Sandeepa Virk is made out. Accordingly, the present application for regular bail of the accused Sandeepa Virk is dismissed," ASJ Vijay Shankar ordered on November 4.

ED's charges against Virk and Gupta

ED alleged that the accused Amit Gupta alias Nageshwar Gupta and Sandeepa Virk have utilised the proceeds of crime generated from duping the complainant to acquire immovable properties, and a flat in Mumbai was acquired jointly in the name of Amit Gupta, Sandeepa Virk and Kamla.

According to the Directorate of Enforcement, the accused, Sandeepa Virk, has actively participated in activities related to the offence of money laundering. She was found to be knowingly and actually involved in the process of acquiring, possessing, and using proceeds of crime, as well as projecting or claiming them as untainted property.

ED has already filed the prosecution complaint against Amit Gupta and Sandeepa Virk for the offence under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), punishable under Section 4 of PMLA. It is the case of the ED that a case was registered at Police Station Phase-8, SAS Nagar, Mohali, under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC in 2016. After the investigation was completed, a chargesheet was filed against the accused, Amit Gupta.

ED stated that the Offence under Section 420 (Cheating) IPC is covered under Schedule offences under PMLA, and on 11/08/2025, a case under Sections 3 and 4 PMLA was registered, and the matter was investigated by the ED. After the investigation is completed, the prosecution files its complaint. It is the case of the Directorate of Enforcement that both proposed accused have committed the offence of money laundering under PMLA.

Fake website used as a front, claims ED

According to the ED, the investigation revealed that Sandeepa Virk acquired immovable property in her name by making false promises and committing cheating. She claims to be the owner of hyboocare, a website purportedly selling FDA-approved beauty products. However, the products listed on the site have been found to be non-existent, the ED alleged.

The ED had earlier stated that the website lacks a user registration option and is plagued by persistent payment gateway issues. Scrutiny of the website revealed minimal social media engagement, an inactive WhatsApp contact number, and a lack of transparent organisational details, all of which support the finding of non-genuine commercial activity. These factors, including limited product range, inflated pricing, false claims of FDA approval, and technical inconsistencies, indicate that the website serves as a front for laundering funds, ED claimed.

