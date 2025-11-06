Elias Michaut
- PhD Researcher in Archaeology & Heritage, UCL
I started a PhD in Archaeology & Heritage at the University College London in 2023, funded by the Arts & Humanities Research Council (AHRC). I had previously completed a MPhil at the University of Cambridge, and worked there for a year as a postgraduate researcher. I have published seven peer-reviewed publications and I am an assistant editor of Post-Medieval Archaeology. My PhD is on the archaeology of youth detention in France.Experience
- 2023–present Guest Lecturer, University College London 2023–present PhD Researcher in Archaeology & Heritage, University College London 2022–2024 Postgraduate Researcher, University of Cambridge
- 2022 University of Cambridge, MPhil, Archaeological Research 2021 University of Cambridge, BA, Archaeology
