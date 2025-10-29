Thrifty UAE Launches Region's First Self-Service Car Rental Kiosk

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Thrifty Car Rentals UAE today launched the UAE's first self-service digital car rental kiosk, a milestone in its technology-driven growth strategy. The kiosk, unveiled at Novotel and Ibis Deira Creekside Dubai, allows customers to browse vehicles, verify identity, and complete secure payments in minutes, addressing common frustrations like long queues, slow paperwork, and limited accessibility.

The launch, attended by Thrifty UAE representatives Rahul Singh, Benny Thomas, Suhale Showkat and Harshvardan Singh, alongside Novotel and Ibis Deira Creekside Dubai's executives and guests, signals a step forward in the company's mission to enhance customer convenience and streamline the car rental experience.

A First-of-Its-Kind Digital Innovation

Designed to simplify every step of the rental process, the Thrifty self-service kiosk enables users to browse vehicles, complete ID verification, and process secure payments digitally, eliminating the need for traditional counter interaction. Customers can choose from a wide range of cars, from economy to premium, and enjoy delivery within one to three hours, depending on location and vehicle category.

The kiosk's intuitive interface, powered by Thrifty's proprietary booking technology, ensures an efficient and frictionless experience for both residents and visitors. A planned integration of 24/7 live customer support will further enhance accessibility, offering real-time assistance for users who prefer human guidance alongside digital ease.

This launch represents not just a product innovation but a broader shift in how people experience car rentals in the UAE. By blending technology with mobility, Thrifty aims to make vehicle access as easy and convenient as booking a flight or hotel stay.

Driving Strategic Growth Across the Emirates

Novotel and Ibis Deira Creekside Dubai installation is the first in a planned network of smart kiosks that the company intends to roll out across the UAE. Two additional kiosks are already set up and going live at Taj Exotica, Palm Jumeirah and Ibis Al Rigga this week, with more than 100 locations targeted by 2026. These will be strategically positioned in residential communities, transit hubs, and retail destinations, ensuring customers can book a vehicle where and when they need it most.

This rollout is part of Thrifty UAE's growth roadmap to double its footprint across the Emirates over the next two years. By investing in innovative mobility solutions, Thrifty is reinforcing its long-term vision of accessible, tech-enabled transportation, aligning with the UAE's broader national drive toward digital transformation and customer-centric service excellence.

Suhale Showkat, Head of Retail at Thrifty UAE, commented:

"The launch of our self-service digital kiosk marks a defining moment for Thrifty and for car rentals in the region. We've reimagined the rental experience to reflect how today's customers prefer to interact, with speed, transparency, and convenience. This innovation allows users to take full control of their journey, from browsing to booking, in just a few taps." He added, "As we expand across the Emirates, our focus remains clear: to make mobility accessible anytime, anywhere, and to do so through smart technology that puts customers first."

Sumit Gupta, General Manager, Novotel and Ibis Deira Creekside Dubai, added:

"Partnering with Thrifty for this launch fits perfectly with Novotel and Ibis Deira Creekside Dubai's mission to offer guests next-generation convenience. Many of our guests, particularly business travellers and long-stay residents, value quick, seamless solutions. Having a car rental kiosk in our lobby not only adds value to their stay but also reflects Dubai's reputation as a hub for innovation and service excellence."

Innovation at the Core of Customer Experience

The introduction of Thrifty's digital kiosk aligns with the company's long-standing mission to integrate technology into every stage of customer interaction. Beyond offering an intuitive booking interface, the kiosk utilises advanced data integration to ensure availability accuracy, secure digital payments, and optimised delivery scheduling. The result is a streamlined, paperless process that significantly reduces waiting time and enhances transparency.

Thrifty's approach demonstrates how digitalisation can elevate traditional mobility services by addressing everyday customer pain points, from long queues to unclear pricing structures. The kiosk model serves as a foundation for future enhancements, including mobile integration, loyalty rewards, and connected vehicle technology.

Supporting the UAE's Vision for Smart Mobility

The rollout of self-service car rental kiosks supports the UAE's vision for a digital economy and sustainable transport innovation. By digitising the booking process and optimising fleet utilisation, Thrifty is contributing to more efficient urban mobility and aligning with the nation's goal of enhancing quality of life through intelligent infrastructure.

Thrifty's expansion also complements the UAE's position as a global travel and business hub. With millions of visitors arriving annually, the availability of on-demand car rental services at hotels and public venues adds a valuable layer of convenience for both tourists and residents.

As the UAE embraces digital transformation across sectors, Thrifty stands at the forefront of redefining convenience, trust, and accessibility in mobility, empowering customers to move smarter, faster, and more freely than ever before.

About Thrifty Car Rental UAE

Thrifty Car Rental is one of the world's largest and most recognized car rental companies, known for catering to cost-conscious business and leisure travellers. Established in 1989 as part of A.A. Al Moosa Enterprises – a diversified group with interests across architecture, design, hospitality, real estate, and manufacturing – Thrifty Car Rental UAE has been a trusted name in the region for over 40 years.

Under the leadership of Mr. Abdullah Ahmed Al Moosa, the Chairman, Thrifty has built a strong reputation for offering both short- and long-term car rental services. With a focus on affordability and reliability, Thrifty is the go-to choice for customers seeking the most competitive monthly car rentals and leasing options in the UAE.

For more information, please visit:

