Empwr.Ai And Envorso Partner To Accelerate Automotive Software Transformation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New alliance combines AI-native program intelligence with world-class consulting expertise to help Tier 1 suppliers move faster, reduce risk, and lead in the software-defined vehicle era

DETROIT, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empwr, the AI-native project and program assistant, today announced a strategic partnership with Envorso, a premier consulting firm specializing in AI and digital transformation for businesses. Together, the companies will help automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers modernize program management and embrace a product operating-model for the software-defined vehicle (SDV) era. Beyond automotive, this partnership will also bring AI-driven excellence to other industries Envorso supports including industrial, financial services, life sciences, and more - helping organizations in any sector accelerate digital transformation and execution.

For decades, program management in automotive has relied on siloed, hardware-centric tools and static reporting. As OEMs shift toward continuous delivery, DevSecOps, and software-centric architectures, suppliers are under pressure to launch faster, improve quality, and control costs while adapting to new demands. The Empwr + Envorso partnership directly addresses this challenge by uniting Envorso's transformation expertise with AI-driven program intelligence.

“With automotive suppliers can finally manage programs at the speed of software,” said Ludo Hauduc, CEO of“Unlike traditional reporting tools, Empwr actively listens across meetings, workflows, and engineering systems to deliver an intelligent dashboard that highlights where leaders need to act-before issues turn into risks and risks into delays. This is about empowering leaders to cut through complexity and accelerate their shift to a software-centric product operating model.”

By embedding Empwr within client engagements, Envorso enables organizations to capture knowledge from across teams and systems, creating a living, data-driven view of program health. Executives gain real-time insight into risks, milestones, cost drivers, and compliance readiness (ASPICE, ISO 26262) without manual data wrangling.

“In our work with Tier 1 suppliers, we saw the same challenge again and again-program data scattered across silos, decisions lost in meetings, and reporting that never kept up with the pace of change,” said Adrian Balfour, Founder of Envorso.“We co-created Empwr to solve exactly that. It's not just a dashboard; it's a knowledge layer that helps our clients deliver faster, align teams, and sustain value through the entire transformation journey.”

Together, Empwr and Envorso provide suppliers with both the guidance and technology required to accelerate outcomes, strengthen governance, and sustain long-term transformation. The partnership sets a new standard for how automotive organizations manage complex software programs in an era defined by digital speed.

About Empwr

Empwr is an AI-native project and program assistant that transforms unstructured data from meetings, tools, and workflows into actionable insights. Trusted by forward-thinking organizations in automotive, CPG, and software, Empwr helps teams launch faster, align better, and sustain transformation at scale.

About Envorso

Envorso is a premier boutique consulting firm empowering top enterprises to fast-track digital and product transformations. Spanning industries like automotive, manufacturing, tech, healthcare, finance, and energy, we harness expertise in software platforms, engineering systems, and software-defined innovations to deliver groundbreaking products and programs. Partnering with global thought leaders, Envorso fuels lasting, impactful change. We are your“go to, for how to.”

Media Contact

