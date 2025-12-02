Karnataka Holiday Calendar 2026: List Of Public Holidays, Restricted Holidays In Bengaluru, Mysore, Other Cities
The Karnataka public holiday calendar 2026 and Bengaluru public holiday calendar 2026 includes 20 holidays next year. The Bengaluru public holiday 2026 calendar includes holidays like Republic Day, Ugadi, May Day, Bakrid and more.
Here is the list of public holidays in Karnataka for 2026 when all government offices, departments and banks will remain closed.
Here is the list of public holidays in Karnataka for 2026 when all government offices, departments and banks will remain closed.
1. January 15 (Thursday): Uttarayana Punyakala, Makara Sankranti Festival
2. January 26 (Monday): Republic Day
3. March 19 (Thursday): Ugadi Festival
4. March 21 (Saturday): Khutub-E-Ramzan
5. March 31 (Tuesday): Mahaveera Jayanthi
6. April 3 (Friday): Good Friday
7. April 14 (Tuesday): Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanthi
8. April 20 (Monday): Basava Jayanthi, Akshaya Tritiya
9. May 1 (Friday): May Day
10. May 28 (Thursday): Bakrid
11. June 26 (Friday): Last Day of Moharam
12. August 15 (Saturday): Independence Day
13. August 26 (Wednesday): Eid-Milad
14. September 14 (Monday): Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata
15. October 2 (Friday): Gandhi Jayanthi
16. October 20 (Tuesday): Mahanavami, Ayudhapooja
17. October 21 (Wednesday): Vijayadasami
18. November 10 (Tuesday): Balipadyami, Deepavali
19. November 27 (Friday): Kanakadasa Jayanthi
20. December 25 (Friday): Christmas
This list does not include Maha Shivaratri (15.02.2026), Maharshi Valmiki Jayanthi (25.10.2026), Kannada Rajyothsava (01.11.2026) and Naraka Chaturdashi (08.11.2026), which falls on Sundays as well as Mahalaya Amavasye (10.10.2026) which falls on a second Saturday as these are already regular weekend holidays.
"Separate list of Holidays pertaining to the Department of Education will be published by the Commissioner of Public Instructions," the notification said.Karnataka restricted holiday list 2026: Check holidays in Bengaluru, Mysuru, other cities
1. January 1 (Thursday): New Year
2. January 27 (Tuesday): Sri Madvanavami
3. February 4 (Wednesday): Shab-e-Barath
4. March 2 (Monday): Holi Festival
5. March 17 (Tuesday): Shab-e-Qadar
6. March 20 (Friday): Jumat-Ul-Wida
7. March 23 (Monday): Devara Daseemaiah Jayanthi
8. March 27 (Friday): Sri Ramanavami
9. April 4 (Saturday): Holy Saturday
10. April 21 (Tuesday): Sri Shankarayacharya Jayanthi
11. April 22 (Wednesday): Sri Ramanujacharya Jayanthi
12. August 21 (Friday): Varamahalakshmi Vrata
13. August 27 (Thursday): Yajur Upakarma
14. August 28 (Friday): Brahma Shri Narayana Guru Jayanthi, Raksha Bandhan
15. September 4 (Friday): Sri Krishna Janmashtami
16. September 8 (Tuesday): Kanya Mariyamma Jayanthi
17. September 17 (Thursday): Vishwakarma Jayanthi
18. September 25 (Friday): Ananta Padmanabha Vrata
19. November 24 (Tuesday): Guru Nanak Jayanthi
20. November 26 (Thursday): Huttari Festival
21. December 24 (Thursday): Christmas Eve
The list of restricted holidays in Karnataka 2026 does not include holidays that fall on Sundays or those that fall on public holidays. These include Tula Sankramana (18.10.2026), Souramana Ugadi (14.04.2026), Buddha Poornima (01.05.2026) and Onam/Rig-Upakarma (26.08.2026). It also includes Swarna Gowri Vrata (14.09.2026).Key Takeaways
- Karnataka has a total of 20 public holidays in 2026. Certain holidays that fall on weekends are excluded from the official list. A separate list for educational holidays will be published by the Commissioner of Public Instructions.
