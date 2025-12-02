Karnataka Holiday Calendar 2026: List Of Public Holidays, Restricted Holidays In Bengaluru, Mysore, Other Cities

MENAFN - Live Mint) Karnataka, Bengaluru Holiday Calendar 2026: The Karnataka government has released a notification announcing the public holidays 2026 in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kodagu and other regions of Karnataka for the upcoming year.

The Karnataka public holiday calendar 2026 and Bengaluru public holiday calendar 2026 includes 20 holidays next year. The Bengaluru public holiday 2026 calendar includes holidays like Republic Day, Ugadi, May Day, Bakrid and more.

Read below to find out the Karnataka Bengaluru holiday list 2026.

Here is the list of public holidays in Karnataka for 2026 when all government offices, departments and banks will remain closed.

1. January 15 (Thursday): Uttarayana Punyakala, Makara Sankranti Festival

2. January 26 (Monday): Republic Day

3. March 19 (Thursday): Ugadi Festival

4. March 21 (Saturday): Khutub-E-Ramzan

5. March 31 (Tuesday): Mahaveera Jayanthi

6. April 3 (Friday): Good Friday

7. April 14 (Tuesday): Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanthi

8. April 20 (Monday): Basava Jayanthi, Akshaya Tritiya

9. May 1 (Friday): May Day

10. May 28 (Thursday): Bakrid

11. June 26 (Friday): Last Day of Moharam

12. August 15 (Saturday): Independence Day

13. August 26 (Wednesday): Eid-Milad

14. September 14 (Monday): Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata

15. October 2 (Friday): Gandhi Jayanthi

16. October 20 (Tuesday): Mahanavami, Ayudhapooja

17. October 21 (Wednesday): Vijayadasami

18. November 10 (Tuesday): Balipadyami, Deepavali

19. November 27 (Friday): Kanakadasa Jayanthi

20. December 25 (Friday): Christmas

This list does not include Maha Shivaratri (15.02.2026), Maharshi Valmiki Jayanthi (25.10.2026), Kannada Rajyothsava (01.11.2026) and Naraka Chaturdashi (08.11.2026), which falls on Sundays as well as Mahalaya Amavasye (10.10.2026) which falls on a second Saturday as these are already regular weekend holidays.

“Separate list of Holidays pertaining to the Department of Education will be published by the Commissioner of Public Instructions,” the notification said.

Karnataka restricted holiday list 2026: Check holidays in Bengaluru, Mysuru, other cities

1. January 1 (Thursday): New Year

2. January 27 (Tuesday): Sri Madvanavami

3. February 4 (Wednesday): Shab-e-Barath

4. March 2 (Monday): Holi Festival

5. March 17 (Tuesday): Shab-e-Qadar

6. March 20 (Friday): Jumat-Ul-Wida

7. March 23 (Monday): Devara Daseemaiah Jayanthi

8. March 27 (Friday): Sri Ramanavami

9. April 4 (Saturday): Holy Saturday

10. April 21 (Tuesday): Sri Shankarayacharya Jayanthi

11. April 22 (Wednesday): Sri Ramanujacharya Jayanthi

12. August 21 (Friday): Varamahalakshmi Vrata

13. August 27 (Thursday): Yajur Upakarma

14. August 28 (Friday): Brahma Shri Narayana Guru Jayanthi, Raksha Bandhan

15. September 4 (Friday): Sri Krishna Janmashtami

16. September 8 (Tuesday): Kanya Mariyamma Jayanthi

17. September 17 (Thursday): Vishwakarma Jayanthi

18. September 25 (Friday): Ananta Padmanabha Vrata

19. November 24 (Tuesday): Guru Nanak Jayanthi

20. November 26 (Thursday): Huttari Festival

21. December 24 (Thursday): Christmas Eve

The list of restricted holidays in Karnataka 2026 does not include holidays that fall on Sundays or those that fall on public holidays. These include Tula Sankramana (18.10.2026), Souramana Ugadi (14.04.2026), Buddha Poornima (01.05.2026) and Onam/Rig-Upakarma (26.08.2026). It also includes Swarna Gowri Vrata (14.09.2026).



