Ajloun Governor Opens 11Th Olive Festival, Promoting Local Products, Tourism

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, Nov. 6 (Petra) – Ajloun Governor Nayef Hadayat inaugurated the 11th Ajloun Olive Festival on Thursday at the Ajloun Development Zone (Ajloun Cable Car).The opening day drew a large turnout and strong interest in local products, according to Ajloun Development Zone Director Tariq Maayta. He highlighted that the festival aims to support the local community and promote tourism and agricultural development in Ajloun.Festival Coordinator Munther Zaghoul said the event saw wide participation from local associations and community members, underscoring its role in marketing local products and reinforcing Ajloun's agricultural identity. He also commended the continued support from national institutions.Organized in cooperation between the Ajloun Development Zone and the Ministry of Culture, with participation from official and non-governmental bodies, the festival seeks to promote agricultural and tourism culture, enhance sustainable development, and showcase the governorate's unique products.The event forms part of broader efforts to support Ajloun's agricultural output, particularly its renowned olive oil, while enhancing tourism in the region, home to the Ajloun Cable Car project.The festival features exhibitions by associations, farmers, and productive families, displaying olive products, rural goods, and handicrafts that reflect Ajloun's cultural and agricultural heritage.