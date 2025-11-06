MBRF Showcases Rich Line-Up Of Literary And Intellectual Sessions At Sharjah International Book Fair

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) has kicked off its participation at the 44Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), bringing a rich line-up of literary and intellectual sessions to Expo Centre Sharjah.

MBRF's participation at SIBF, which runs from 5 to 16 November 2025, underscores its continuous efforts to foster intellectual dialogue, strengthen knowledge exchange platforms, and enhance its footprint in major knowledge forums locally and internationally. MBRF's pavilion will serve as a hub for showcasing its knowledge-based projects and initiatives, promoting its diverse publications, and engaging with the public through panel discussions, intellectual sessions, interactive workshops, and cultural activities across various literary and creative fields.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said:“We are pleased to be a part of SIBF, which is one of the region's largest intellectual gatherings. This reflects our strategy to support knowledge-driven events that advance global knowledge exchange and sustainable development. By fostering dialogue and introducing pioneering initiatives, we aim to empower societies through creativity and insight, contributing to a global knowledge ecosystem that drives progress, resilience, and transformative growth.”

Central to MBRF's participation is the Knowledge Lounge initiative, featuring a series of events designed to foster writer-reader interactions through the“Coffee... Writer and Book” daily meetings, alongside panel discussions and workshops, including the Book Reviews Writing Workshop and evening gatherings with literary and media figures.

MBRF's program covers a wide range of topics, including“Between Greek and Arabic – The Translator's Reflection,”“When Place Speaks and the Story Fragments,”“Reading Circles and Consciousness,”“From Crime to Horror,”“Time and the Evolving Novel,”“Myth in Modern Literature,”“Writing in the Face of Erasure,”“Shifting Voices in Contemporary Narratives,” and“Narrative and History: From Documentation to Interpretation.” Another notable session is“I Am Emirati – A Story of Identity and Belonging,” followed by“Language and Identity in the Era of Globalization.”

MBRF is also holding meetings with Emirati and Arab publishers, representatives from the Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association, and its regional agents and authors.

Additionally, the Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW) is hosting a wide range of sessions to support literary talents, including those focused on children's literature, storytelling, fiction, literary criticism, and creative exploration. Highlights include“Children's Books and Bibliotherapy” with author Wafa Al Mezghani,“Short Story Writing in the AI Age” with Islam Abou Shekier, and“How to Awaken the Reader Within Your Child?” with Maryam Jamal. DIPW will also host book launch events and discussions centered on the real-life impact of literary workshops.