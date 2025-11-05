Mcdonald's Bets On Mcveggie As Fast Food Chains Test Appetite For Plant-Based Menus In Canada

McDonald's Canada is adding a new option to its menu: the McVeggie, a crispy vegetarian sandwich made with breaded patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles and sauce. The chain says it's responding to growing demand for meat-free choices, particularly among younger Canadians.

But the move comes with mixed signals from the broader industry. Other fast-food giants have tested vegetarian or plant-based items in recent years - with results ranging from sizzling success to a quick fade from the menu.



Want to retire with an extra $1.3M? See how Dave Ramsey's viral 7-step plan helps millions kill debt and build wealth - and how you can too

The Canadian economy shrank in Q2 2025 - protect your wallet with these 6 essential money moves (most of which you can complete in just minutes) Boomers are out of luck: Robert Kiyosaki warns that the 'biggest crash in history is coming' - here's his strategy to get rich before things get worse

Don't MissLettuce talk about the competition

When Burger King introduced the Impossible Whopper in the United States in 2019, it generated buzz and foot traffic. Restaurant Dive reported an 18% increase in visits during the product's launch period. In contrast, Tim Hortons pulled its Beyond Meat burgers and sausages from Canadian stores within a year. A company spokesperson told CBC News in 2020 that“we introduced Beyond Meat as a limited time offer... we are no longer offering Beyond Meat products.”

Subway, A&W and KFC have all tried plant-based options as well, with mixed reviews. Some items stuck around in select markets, while others disappeared after tepid sales.

Read more: Are you drowning in debt? Here are 3 simple strategies to help crush your balance to $0 in no time

Kale or fail: the money side of meat-free menus

From a business perspective, the payoff depends on whether novelty translates into repeat purchases. Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Analytics Lab has tracked Canadian eating habits, noting that as of 2021, 39% of Canadians under 40 identify as flexitarian - meaning they actively try to reduce meat consumption without cutting it entirely.

Globally, plant-based fast food is expected to hit US$28 billion by 2033, according to VegNews. And Green Queen reported that in 2024, 95% of U.S. foodservice operators expect vegan sales to stay stable or grow.

Still, Canadian consumer behaviour shows a preference for traditional proteins at quick-service restaurants. Analysts note that the higher cost of plant-based patties, supply chain hurdles and taste perceptions can all weigh on whether products remain viable long term.

Fries with that future?

The McVeggie's debut shows how even McDonald's, long defined by beef and fries, is adjusting to shifting tastes. But whether it becomes a menu staple won't be decided by hype - it will come down to whether Canadians think it's worth the price in an era of rising food costs. Inflation has already made eating out a bigger decision for many households, and a plant-based option will need to prove it delivers enough value to earn repeat orders.

For McDonald's and its investors, the bigger question is whether plant-based fast food can grow from novelty to a steady revenue stream. If Canadians decide the McVeggie isn't just affordable but worth swapping into their regular meal budgets, it could mark a turning point for how mainstream chains balance consumer demand, costs and profits.

The McVeggie arrives in Canada on September 16.



Here are 5 expenses that Canadians (almost) always overpay for - and very quickly regret. How many are hurting you?

Ray Dalio just raised a red flag for Americans who 'care' about their money - here's why Canadians should limit their exposure to U.S. investments

I'm almost 50 and don't have enough retirement savings. What should I do? Don't panic. Here are 6 solid ways you can catch up Here are the top 7 habits of 'quietly wealthy' Canadians. How many do you follow?

What To Read Next

This article originally appeared on Money under the title: McDonald's tests plant-based appetite with McVeggie

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.