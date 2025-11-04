The United States Provides Life-Saving Assistance For Victims Of Hurricane Melissa

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The United States is providing an initial $24 million in emergency, life-saving assistance for Jamaica, Haiti, the Bahamas, and the people of Cuba to assist those affected by the destruction caused by Hurricane Melissa. This funding will be used to provide shelter, water, sanitation, hygiene, food assistance, and emergency healthcare. The Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) in Jamaica continues to assess the situation and determine future needs.

Since the Category 5 hurricane hit neighboring countries in the Caribbean, Secretary Rubio has authorized $12 million for assistance in Jamaica, $8.5 million in assistance in Haiti, $3 million for the people of Cuba, and $500,000 for assistance in the Bahamas.

