Eli Lilly And Company Signal 05/11: Earnings Justify Rally?
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Short Trade IdeaEnter your short position between $864.35 (the lower band of its horizontal resistance zone) and $915.22 (the lower band of its horizontal resistance zone).Market Index Analysis
- Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is a member of the S&P 100 and the S&P 500 indices. Both indices remain near record highs, but bearish momentum is rising. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the S&P 500 turned bearish after receding sessions with a descending trendline.
- The LLY D1 chart shows price action inside a horizontal resistance zone. It also shows price action breaking between its ascending 0.0% and 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement Fan level. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bullish with a negative divergence. The average bullish trading volumes rose after its earnings report,but remain below previous rallies. LLY advanced with the S&P 500 index, a bullish confirmation, but bearish signals started to accumulate.
- LLY Entry Level: Between $864.35 and $915.22 LLY Take Profit: Between $712.05 and $746.59 LLY Stop Loss: Between $921.19 and $948.83 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.68
