MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) JCB and Agoda Enter Long-Term Partnership to Enhance Travel and Payment Experience Across Asia

TOKYO, Nov 6, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand (JCB), and Agoda, a leading digital travel platform, today announced the start of a three-year partnership. The announcement was made at the 18th JCB World Conference.

Effective from April 2026 through March 2029, the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) sets out a shared vision to leverage data-driven insights to attract new customers, optimize marketing strategies, and explore new communication channels to effectively engage with inbound travelers to Japan.

Through joint campaigns, co-marketing initiatives, and long-term value propositions, JCB and Agoda are committed to enhancing customer satisfaction and strengthening engagement. This collaborative partnership is structured to benefit both companies by attracting new customers, encouraging greater use of JCB Cards, and supporting the growth of JCB Card issuance.

“We are proud to partner with Agoda to deliver even greater benefits to JCB cardmembers,” said Masaki Yokawa, President & CEO of JCB International Co., Ltd.“This partnership allows us to provide timely, relevant information that aligns with each customer's travel journey. By offering the right information at the right time, whether during trip planning or just before departure, we aim to make their travel more rewarding and special.”

Under the MOU, JCB cardmembers will enjoy exclusive discounts and special offers on Agoda in key markets including Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, the Philippines, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and India. Joint promotions are already live, offering up to 12% additional discounts on hotel bookings through dedicated Agoda pages. In the first half of 2025 alone, Japan remained Agoda's top searched destination, with a 35% increase in searches, underscoring its enduring appeal among travelers in the region.

“Agoda and JCB share a commitment to making travel more rewarding and accessible for customers across Asia,” said Damien Pfirsch, Chief Commercial Officer of Agoda during his keynote speech at the conference.“This partnership is a testament to the trust we've built and our shared vision to strengthen inbound travel to Japan and expand opportunities for travelers in the region. By combining Agoda's technology and reach with JCB's strong brand and customer base, we are well-positioned to deliver meaningful benefits and new experiences for our users.”

The strengthened partnership between JCB and Agoda aims to better meet the evolving needs of travelers across Asia, particularly as intra-Asia travel grows alongside the region's rising middle class. By offering greater convenience and value, the collaboration continues to contribute to Japan's appeal as a top inbound destination. The partnership also underscores Agoda's commitment to enhancing travel experiences and supporting innovation within the travel and payments industry.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 56 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 169 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit:

About AGODA

Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of over 6 million hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 7,000 staff in 27 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.

Agoda's business-to-business (B2B) division connects accommodation, flight and activity providers alongside strategic partners to a global audience of intent-driven consumers. Agoda drives partner success with actionable insights, data-driven solutions, and localized marketing strategies. Its strategic partnerships arm, Rocket Travel by Agoda, enables global brands to launch customized travel platforms and loyalty programs.

