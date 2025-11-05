SCS Global Services Supports Industry Launch Of Common Materials Framework Implementation Toolkit To Accelerate Collaboration, Automation, And Digitization Of Sustainable Materials Decisions

MENAFN - 3BL) LOS ANGELES, November 5, 2025 /3BL/ - SCS Global Services, a leader in third-party certification, today announces its support and participation in the development of mindful MATERIALS' Common Materials Framework (CMF) Implementation Toolkit-a practical, role-based resource designed to connect the building industry's sustainability efforts by accelerating digitized, interoperable materials data.

Launched at the Greenbuild International Conference and Expo, the Toolkit helps every stakeholder-architects, designers, engineers, contractors, owners, manufacturers, ecolabels & standards, technology partners, and program partners-map what they're already doing to the CMF, reduce duplication, and scale efficiency across the industry when it comes to sustainable materials vetting and reporting.

“As longtime contributors and content partners of mindful MATERIALS and most recently a member of the CMF Implementation working group, we are thrilled to see the alignment of industry data coming to fruition with the CMF toolkit,” says Karen Righthand, VP, Corporate Marketing of SCS Global Services.“With technology acceleration in recent years, SCS continues to prioritize high quality data and collaboration with the industry to connect data more efficiently for sustainable decision making.”

What's In the CMF Implementation Toolkit



Audience-Specific Guidance for AEC/O firms, manufacturers, ecolabels & standards, technology partners, and program partners-each with clear steps to align programs, data, and workflows to CMF impact areas.

Common Give & Common Ask Templates that streamline requests and responses across the value chain, cutting duplicative outreach and conflicting formats.

Digitization Playbooks that outline how to integrate with approved Tech Partners and move from PDFs and spreadsheets to connected, machine-readable data.

Advocacy Tools that help stakeholders champion CMF-aligned, digitized endpoints with peers and partners. Case Studies that show how alignment fuels credible reporting, project efficiency, and better decisions (e.g., Gensler GPS 2.0; Mecho; Cradle to Cradle; Acelab).

Co-Developed by Forum Members and Partners

The CMF Implementation Toolkit was co-developed through the mindful MATERIALS Forums-a coalition of more than 70 organizations spanning design, construction, manufacturing, technology, ecolabel/standards, rating system, and program partners. Forum members have collaborated with mindful MATERIALS since 2022 to further define the Common Materials Framework, align cross-industry priorities, and identify practical steps to operationalize it.

Recognizing that no single organization can drive this change alone, Forum members are leveraging the power of the collective-because only through shared alignment and collaboration can the industry truly scale the impact of its sustainable materials work.

“For years, we've all been trying to solve the same challenge from different angles," says Annie Bevan, President of mindful MATERIALS. "The CMF Implementation Toolkit finally brings those efforts together. It turns alignment into action-and action into measurable impact.”

Why It Matters Now

The building industry has invested heavily in designing and constructing high-performing, sustainable spaces-but without consistent, connected product data, it's impossible to measure true impact. Aligning to the CMF allows every stakeholder to translate existing work into a shared digital structure that drives consistency, efficiency, and credible impact at scale.

Benefits for everyone involved:



Save time and money by reducing duplicative requests, manual entry, and one-off vetting.

Strengthen credibility and comparability across projects, programs, and tools.

Accelerate adoption and automation as data flows consistently through digital workflows. Demonstrate leadership as clients and jurisdictions increasingly demand transparent, impact-aligned materials.

Get Started

The CMF Implementation Toolkit is available now. Access audience-specific guidance, templates, and resources at .

Join the movement: A free webinar will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. ET to walk participants through the Toolkit and its applications.

Register here: #/registration

