Kenneth Rogoff On Dollar Dominance


By Kenneth Rogoff

While the US dollar has been at the top of its game for decades, new players are testing its reign.

Chess grandmaster-turned-economist Kenneth Rogoff has long cautioned of the dangers that high debt and fiscal burdens could have on the world's favourite reserve currency, and in his latest book, Our Dollar, Your Problem, he says its share of global reserves may be on the decline. Kenneth Rogoff is currently the Maurits C. Boas chair of International Economics at Harvard.

Kenneth Rogoff on dollar dominance appeared first on Caribbean News Global.

