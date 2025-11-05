Campad Electronics Launches Protective And Stylish Case Range For Samsung Galaxy A17 5G

BRISBANE, QLD - 5 November, 2025 - Campad Electronics, a leading Australian retailer of mobile accessories, today announced the immediate availability of its new collection of protective cases designed for the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G. The lineup offers Australian consumers a blend of robust protection and modern style, with fast, Australia-wide delivery available directly from the company's website.

The new range addresses a variety of user needs, with many cases priced at a recommended retail price of $24.99 plus shipping. The collection features three distinct styles. For users who prefer a minimalist approach, the Clear Case showcases the phone's original design while offering essential protection. For those seeking practicality, the Wallet Case combines security with convenience, available in four colours: Black, Blue, Green and Rose Red. Finally, for maximum durability, the Tough Case provides enhanced shock absorption and is available in Black, Blue, Red and a Pink & Rose Red combination.







Each case in the collection is engineered to provide a snug, precise fit for the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G. Key features include durable materials built to withstand daily wear, raised edges to safeguard the screen and camera lenses from scratches and precise cutouts that ensure easy access to all ports and buttons. The designs offer reliable shock protection without adding unnecessary bulk, allowing the device to remain functional and portable.

"Our goal was to create a range that offers something for every Galaxy A17 5G owner," said a spokesperson for Campad Electronics. "We know that customers want more than just protection; they want a case that reflects their lifestyle. This collection delivers on both fronts, providing high-quality defence against drops and bumps while offering designs that are both stylish and practical."

The range caters to diverse customer needs. A city commuter might prefer the sleek Wallet Case to consolidate their phone and cards for everyday carry, while an outdoor adventurer or tradesperson would benefit from the rugged protection of the Tough Case, ensuring their device stays safe in more demanding environments.







The new Samsung Galaxy A17 5G cases are available now for purchase exclusively through the Campad Electronics website. Customers across Australia can explore the full range and secure their device with a case that offers both peace of mind and personal style.

About Campad Electronics

Campad Electronics is a trusted Australian-owned and operated retailer specialising in a wide range of accessories for mobile phones and other electronic devices. With a focus on quality and customer service, the company offers an extensive selection of products, including phone cases, chargers, car cradles, antennas and power banks, all available for fast delivery Australia-wide.