Nexus Uranium Engages MCS Market Communication Service For Online Marketing Services

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - Nexus Uranium Corp. (CSE: NEXU) (OTCQB: GIDMD) (FSE: 3H1) (""or the "") announces that it has engaged MCS Market Communication Services GmbH ("") to conduct a digital marketing campaign over an initial six-month term.

The Company entered into a service agreement (the " Agreement ") dated November 3, 2025, with MCS (Saarlandstraße 28, 58511 Lüdenscheid, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany; ...; +49 177 248 1220), an independent digital marketing firm based in Lüdenscheid, Germany, to support the Company's investor awareness and outreach efforts. MCS is a third-party marketing services provider with no prior relationship to the Company.

Pursuant to the Agreement, MCS will provide a comprehensive suite of digital marketing services for a six-month term commencing on or around November 15, 2025, including, among other things: the development and management of digital campaigns, the creation of text materials; detailed keyword research and campaign optimization; creation of customized landing pages and coordination with online marketers; and placements across various online channels to improve reach and visibility. MCS will execute these services through online platforms using demographic, geographic, keyword, and interest-based targeting to reach relevant investor audiences.

The Company has agreed to an initial budget of €500,000 (inclusive of advertising spend and an 18% agency fee) for the six-month term. MCS may receive additional compensation if the budget is increased during the term, subject to written agreement by both parties. MCS does not currently hold any securities of Nexus and no securities-based compensation has been provided or is contemplated pursuant to the Agreement.

About Nexus Uranium Corp.

Nexus Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development in the green energy sector. The Company holds five uranium projects in the United States: Chord and Wolf Canyon in South Dakota; South Pass and Great Divide Basin in Wyoming; and Wray Mesa in Utah. These projects have seen extensive historical exploration and are located in prospective development areas. Nexus also holds the Mann Lake uranium project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

On Behalf of the Nexus Board

Jeremy Poirier

Chief Executive Officer

(604) 722-9842

...

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: the scope and term of MCS' engagement, the services that MCS will provide to the Company, and the platforms through which MCS will carry out the services. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates", "anticipated" "expected" "intends" "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Nexus Uranium Corp.