Nia Miranda Nwosuocha Brings Detroit Attitude To ALLBLK's G.R.I.T.S. (Girls Raised In The South), Now Streaming

Detroit's own Nia Miranda (Nwosuocha) is captivating audiences as Bria, the sharp-tongued, roller-skating force of nature at the center of G.R.I.T.S. (Girls Raised in the South) now streaming on ALLBLK. The new original series, which premiered October 30, follows three women hustling, healing, and skating their way through life in Memphis, Tennessee.

G.R.I.T.S. follows three Memphis women whose lives intersect at their local skating rink. Keisha battles overwhelming grief after losing her ex-boyfriend to violence, Ty faces the prospect of losing her scholarship and only pathway out of economic hardship, and Francis takes dangerous risks working for quick money. When they discover a skating competition with life-changing prize money, their shared passion becomes their potential salvation transforming recreation into real stakes and hope for a better future.

Nwosuocha, known for her roles in S.W.A.T. (CBS) and McGraw Ave (U-CULT TV), delivers a magnetic performance as Bria, a character defined by her Memphis attitude, main-character energy, and impossibly sharp wit. She's smart-mouthed, messy, and impossible to ignore the kind of "mean girl" who commands every scene she's in.

"It's important that our stories are told by us and through our lenses," Nwosuocha said. "Especially in the South, when most of the stories focus on our past traumas. G.R.I.T.S. allows us to celebrate our southern roots and the vibrant roller skating culture. I grew up roller skating and picked the hobby back up during the pandemic."

Alongside series leads Jasmine Sargent (Keisha), Ashanti Harris (Ty), and Aja“Slimeroni” Canyon (Francis), Nwosuocha delivers a performance layered with humor, heartbreak, and authentic Southern sisterhood.

The eight-episode ALLBLK Original Series created and executive produced by Deji LaRay (Bronzeville, Johnson) debuted October 30, 2025, exclusively on ALLBLK, the streaming service from AMC Networks dedicated to Black television and film. The series is executive produced by Thomas Q. Jones, Martha Sanchez, Brett Dismuke (Head of Content, ALLBLK/WE tv), Nikki Love (SVP, Development & Original Production, Scripted), and Ashley McFarlin(VP, Development & Original Production, Scripted).

Early commentary from cast and crew emphasizes the show's intent to highlight the "joyous fun moments" in Memphis, challenging the city's often negative portrayal in the media. Black Girl Nerds praised the series as delivering "heart, hustle, and hella Southern charm," calling it "a full-on love letter to the women who rise, grind, and glow through it all." Black Girl Nerds The series aims to portray authentic Southern sisterhood and features dedicated dialect coaches to maintain regional authenticity.

“GRITS is special because it's full of Black talent, actors, creators, people behind the scenes, it's a whole lot of us shining together.”

Ashanti Harris (Ty)

Other performers include- veterans Thomas Q. Jones, who anchors the series with quiet gravitas, and Elise Neal, whose portrayal adds elegance, wisdom, and emotional depth to the world of the show. Together, they embody a generation redefining what Southern storytelling looks and feels like.

G.R.I.T.S. airs new episodes weekly on ALLBLK:

Episode 1 October 30

Episode 2 November 6

Episode 3 November 13

Episode 4 November 20

Episode 5 November 27

Episode 6 December 4

Episode 7 December 11

Episode 8 December 11 (Finale)

The series is available to stream now on ALLBLK.

Watch the trailer:

G.R.I.T.S. | Official Trailer | ALLBLK

About Nia Miranda Nwosuocha:

Nia Miranda Nwosuocha is a multi-talented actress, writer, and producer known for her dynamic performances across film, television, and theatre. Her credits include S.W.A.T. (CBS) and McGraw Ave (U-CULT TV). Her portrayal of Bria in G.R.I.T.S. showcases her ability to blend emotional truth with undeniable screen presence, solidifying her as one of the most compelling rising stars in television.

About ALLBLK:

ALLBLK, an AMC Networks company, is the premiere streaming destination for Black television and film, offering a diverse slate of original series, independent films, classic Black cinema, stage plays, and more.