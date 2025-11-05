Central Jersey Medical Center, Inc Data Breach Investigated By Lynch Carpenter

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Jersey Medical Center, Inc (“CJMC”),recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of an unknown number of individuals. Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against CJMC related to this data breach. For an attorney to review your case, please complete the form on this page.

In the incident, an unauthorized person gained access to CJMC's network and may have acquired records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”) and protected health information (“PHI”) that includes individuals' names in combination with:

. date of birth

. address

. telephone number

. email address

. Social Security number

. dental record number

. health insurance information

. dental diagnoses

. treatment history

. billing information

