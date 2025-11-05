Shamis & Gentile, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Breaches Of Fiduciary Duties By The Directors And Officers Of Vestis Corporation -- VSTS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Shamis & Gentile, P.A. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Vestis Corporation (NYSE: VSTS) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company. If you are a Vestis shareholder, you are encouraged to contact the law firm for more information:

Vestis Shareholder Investigation

WHAT IS THIS INVESTIGATION ABOUT?

On October 2, 2023, Vestis was spun off from Aramark's Uniform Services business and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange. On May 2, 2024, the company reported second-quarter results below market expectations, withdrew its full-year guidance, and issued a weaker outlook. Following these disclosures, the stock price declined by approximately 45%.

Soon after, a securities class action was filed alleging that Vestis and other defendants misled investors about the company's readiness to perform as an independent business, overstating growth prospects and operational strength. The defendants also allegedly failed to disclose inherited underinvestment, internal-control weaknesses, and service challenges that affected performance.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Shamis & Gentile, P.A. is evaluating whether Vestis' board of directors and officers failed to maintain adequate oversight and internal controls in connection with the alleged misconduct. These potential governance failures may have exposed the company to significant harm.

Long-term shareholders of Vestis may be eligible to seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds to the company, and a court-approved incentive award, all at no cost to them.

ABOUT SHAMIS & GENTILE, P.A.

Shamis & Gentile, P.A. stands out as an advocate for shareholders seeking corporate accountability and governance reforms. The law firm is committed to pursuing claims that benefit companies, shareholders and long-term value. Shamis & Gentile has recovered over $1 billion for consumers nationwide. Its extensive experience, expertise, and resources enable the firm to resolve disputes in a wide range of matters, including shareholder actions, class actions, and complex litigation.

