'Attack Of The 50 Foot Dust Wave!' Presents 13 New Mexico Short Films

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- On Thursday, November 20 at 6 PM, the Albuquerque DIY film scene takes center stage when local indie collective Dust Wave hosts“Attack of the 50 Foot Dust Wave!” – a private screening of 13 New Mexico-made short films at the Guild Cinema, one of the state's longest-running champions of independent film.

“Attack of the 50 Foot Dust Wave!” is more than just another screening. It's a tribute to indie filmmakers everywhere – people of every age, gender, and background – who keep making movies no matter what. From haunting horror shorts to scrappy comedies and everything in between, the evening will showcase the newest projects from Dust Wave's creative community.

The Pervasiveness of Circumstance, By Camille Carlson

Red Razor on Soft Skin, By Luca Silver

Pandora's Greenhouse, By Adrian Pijoan

Immaculate Perception, By Anna Buan

Long Night, By Bailey Grady

Horseheads, By Noah Tucker

First Time Sexpot, By Rhiannon Barela

The Perfect Cut, By Felicia Allen

Breakups Suck, By Ben Arndt

... and a few more surprises!

The event is free and by invitation only, offering a chance to meet Albuquerque's emerging filmmakers, talk shop, and get a glimpse of what's being made outside the studio system.

Founded in 2020, Dust Wave is an Albuquerque-based film collective known for its experimental, collaborative spirit. With over 30 short films produced and a growing network of 250 artists across the Southwest, the group continues to push New Mexico's creative scene forward – driven by storytelling, community, and an allergic reaction to creative gatekeeping.

Whether it's film, live events, or art installations, Dust Wave's mission is simple: make weird, beautiful things and make them together.

