European Residential REIT Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust ("ERES" or the "REIT") (TSX: ERE) announced today its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. ERES's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 can be found at or under ERES's profile at SEDAR+ at SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AND HIGHLIGHTS Strategic Initiatives Update

During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, through a number of transactions, the REIT disposed of a total of 1,976 residential suites in the Netherlands and its Belgian and German commercial properties for total gross proceeds, excluding transaction costs and other customary adjustments, of €489.2 million.

In connection with the dispositions closed in 2025, the REIT declared a special distribution to Unitholders of €0.90 per Unit, paid in cash in September 2025. The REIT also announced the cessation of its regular monthly cash distributions effective September 2025. The final regular monthly distribution was declared in August 2025, with payment in September 2025. Furthermore, the REIT is continuing to work with its financial and real estate advisors in connection with the sale process for its remaining portfolio. These efforts are being advanced in parallel with certain structural and outstanding tax matters, including the previously disclosed reassessment of certain subsidiaries by the Dutch Tax Authority. There can be no assurance that this process will result in the successful completion of the sale of any portion of the remaining portfolio or that such sales will be completed at, or above, reported IFRS fair value. It is anticipated that the proceeds of any such sales will be distributed to Unitholders after deducting transaction expenses, taxes, wind-up costs and other costs and expenses (which could be significant). Operating Metrics

Same property portfolio Occupied Average Monthly Rents ("Occupied AMR") increased by 4.7%, from €1,288 as at September 30, 2024 to €1,349 as at September 30, 2025, demonstrating the REIT's continued achievement of rental growth.

Same property turnover was 2.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, with rental uplift on turnover of 5.7%, compared to rental uplift of 8.7% on same property turnover of 2.0% for the same quarter last year. Same property turnover was 8.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, with rental uplift on turnover of 11.4%, compared to rental uplift of 9.2% on same property turnover of 10.3% for the same period last year.

Same property occupancy for the residential properties decreased to 90.8% as at September 30, 2025, compared to 95.4% as at September 30, 2024, primarily related to suites intentionally held vacant to promote value maximization in the context of the REIT's disposition strategy. Same property commercial property occupancy remained stable as at September 30, 2025 at 100.0%, compared to the prior-year period end. Same property Net Operating Income ("NOI") margin decreased by 8.4% and 2.5%, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same periods last year. The decrease in same property NOI margin was primarily driven by an increase in R&M costs and lost rent on suites intentionally held vacant to promote value maximization in the context of the REIT's disposition strategy. Financial Performance

Diluted Funds From Operations ("FFO") per Unit for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 decreased by 67.5% and 57.1%, respectively, compared to the same periods last year, predominantly due to lower total portfolio NOI as a result of dispositions, partially offset by lower interest costs being incurred following repayment of debt with net disposition proceeds received. Diluted Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") per Unit for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 decreased by 73.7% and 58.0%, respectively, compared to the same periods last year, mainly due to the same reasons mentioned above for diluted FFO per Unit. Financial Position and Liquidity

On June 23, 2025, the REIT amended its Revolving Credit Facility to reduce the availability from €125 million to €20 million to better align with the liquidity needs of the REIT and save on standby fees. As a result, liquidity decreased to €24.2 million, compared to €132.8 million as at prior year end.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the REIT repaid €244.6 million of mortgages payable with a weighted average effective interest rate of 2.01%, including €207.2 million resulting from dispositions.

Debt coverage metrics are within covenant thresholds, with interest and debt service coverage ratios of 3.8x and 3.2x, respectively, and adjusted debt to gross book value ratio standing at 31.5%. As at September 30, 2025, the REIT's mortgage profile had a weighted average term to maturity of 1.9 years and a weighted average effective interest rate of 2.91%.

"This quarter marks another meaningful step in our strategic wind-down, as we continue to unlock value from our portfolio and distribute proceeds to our Unitholders," commented Mark Kenney, Chief Executive Officer. "In the third quarter of 2025, we completed nearly €400 million in property sales, bringing our year-to-date disposition total close to €500 million. In keeping with our commitment to return capital to Unitholders, we were also pleased to declare and pay a special cash distribution of €0.90 per Unit, funded directly from disposition proceeds." "ERES's financial position remained resilient, with a low debt ratio of 32% as of September 30, 2025, and no near-term mortgage maturities, providing us with the flexibility to continue executing on value-maximizing transactions," added Jenny Chou, Chief Financial Officer. "Our diluted FFO per Unit for the quarter was down to €0.013, primarily due to the significant amount of asset sales that have been completed since the prior year period. As we advance our disposition program, ongoing optimization of the property portfolio and prudent financial stewardship will remain central to our decision-making." "Looking ahead, our primary focus continues to revolve around surfacing the full value of the REIT's remaining portfolio, and maximizing distributions of capital proceeds to Unitholders," continued Mark Kenney, Chief Executive Officer. "To that end, we're actively exploring several potential strategic alternatives, including individual asset transactions that present compelling value opportunities in the near-term. While the wind-down process involves complexity and uncertainty, we will continue to act in the best interests of all Unitholders, and provide timely updates as developments unfold." OPERATING RESULTS Rental Rates

Total Property Portfolio Suite Count Occupied AMR/ABR1 Occupancy % As at September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 € € % Change Residential Properties2 1,033 6,276 1,349 1,141 18.2 90.8 95.1 Commercial Properties3 22.1 17.9 23.5 100.0 91.3

1 Average In-Place Base Rent ("ABR").

2 Excluding service charge income, Occupied AMR for the total portfolio as at September 30, 2025 was €1,256 (September 30, 2024 – €1,079).

3 Represents 106,358 square feet ("sq. ft.") of commercial gross leasable area ("GLA") as at September 30, 2025 (September 30, 2024 - 392,904 sq. ft.).

Same Property Portfolio Suite Count1 Occupied AMR/ABR Occupancy % As at September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 € € % Change Residential Properties2 1,033 1,349 1,288 4.7 90.8 95.4 Commercial Properties3 22.1 21.5 2.8 100.0 100.0

1 Same property suite count for Occupied AMR includes all properties and suites owned by the REIT as at both September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, and excludes properties and suites disposed of as at September 30, 2025.

2 Excluding service charge income, Occupied AMR for the same property portfolio as at September 30, 2025 was €1,256 (September 30, 2024 – €1,197).

3 Include 106,358 sq. ft. of same property commercial GLA as at both September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, and exclude commercial GLA disposed of since September 30, 2024.

Occupied AMR for the same property residential portfolio as at September 30, 2025 increased to €1,349 from €1,288 as at September 30, 2024, representing an uplift of 4.7%, mainly driven by indexation and turnover. The Occupied ABR for the same property commercial portfolio increased from €21.5 per sq. ft. as at September 30, 2024 to €22.1 per sq. ft. as at September 30, 2025, due to indexation.

Suite Turnovers

Total Portfolio Turnover

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Change in

Monthly Rent Turnovers2 Change in

Monthly Rent Turnovers2 % % % % Weighted average turnovers1 5.7 0.9 14.7 1.2 Weighted average turnovers excluding service charge income 5.8 0.9 15.7 1.2

1 Represents the percentage increase in monthly rent inclusive of service charge income.

2 Percentage of suites turned over during the period based on the weighted average number of total residential suites held during the period.

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Change in

Monthly Rent Turnovers2 Change in

Monthly Rent Turnovers2 % % % % Weighted average turnovers1 11.4 3.3 15.9 6.3 Weighted average turnovers excluding service charge income 12.4 3.3 16.7 6.3

1 Represents the percentage increase in monthly rent inclusive of service charge income.

2 Percentage of suites turned over during the period based on the weighted average number of total residential suites held during the period.

Same Property Turnover

The same property residential portfolio for turnover purposes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, includes all suites continuously owned by the REIT since December 31, 2023, and excludes properties and suites disposed of as at September 30, 2025.

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Change in

Monthly Rent Turnovers2 Change in

Monthly Rent Turnovers2 % % % % Weighted average turnovers1 5.7 2.1 8.7 2.0 Weighted average turnovers excluding service charge income 5.8 2.1 8.5 2.0

1 Represents the percentage increase in monthly rent inclusive of service charge income.

2 Percentage of suites turned over during the period based on the weighted average number of same property residential suites held during the period.

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Change in

Monthly Rent Turnovers2 Change in

Monthly Rent Turnovers2 % % % % Weighted average turnovers1 11.4 8.2 9.2 10.3 Weighted average turnovers excluding service charge income 12.4 8.2 9.6 10.3

1 Represents the percentage increase in monthly rent inclusive of service charge income.

2 Percentage of suites turned over during the period based on the weighted average number of same property residential suites held during the period.

Suite Renewals

Lease renewals generally occur on July 1 for residential suites. On July 1, 2025, the REIT renewed leases for 85% of its residential suites, across which the average rental increase due to indexation and household income adjustments was 4.1% (July 1, 2024 – renewal of 94% of residential suites with 5.5% average rental increase due to indexation and household income adjustments).

There was one lease renewal in the REIT's commercial portfolio during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 (nine months ended September 30, 2024 - no lease renewal).

Total Portfolio Performance

Three Months Ended, Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating Revenues (000s) € 10,047 € 23,432 € 33,762 € 72,327 NOI (000s) € 6,546 € 18,401 € 24,232 € 56,847 NOI Margin1 65.2 % 78.5 % 71.8 % 78.6 % Weighted Average Number of Suites 2,330 6,347 2,588 6,676

1Excluding service charge income and expense, the total portfolio NOI margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 was 72.8% and 79.8%, respectively (three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 - 84.1% and 84.0%, respectively).

Total portfolio operating revenues decreased by 57.1% and 53.3%, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same periods last year. Total portfolio NOI decreased by 64.4% and 57.4%, respectively, from the same periods last year. The decreases in total portfolio operating revenues and NOI were primarily due to decrease in revenue from investment properties as a result of properties disposed of since September 30, 2024, partially offset by the increases in revenues from indexation and turnover.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the NOI margin on the total portfolio decreased to 65.2% from 78.5% for the comparable prior year quarter (excluding service charges, total portfolio NOI margin decreased to 72.8% from 84.1% for the comparable prior year quarter). For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the NOI margin on the total portfolio decreased to 71.8% from 78.6% for the comparable period (excluding service charges, total portfolio NOI margin decreased to 79.8% from 84.0% for the comparable period). The decrease in the NOI margins was predominantly due to increases in R&M costs and realty taxes as a percentage of total operating revenues. Service charge expenses are fully recoverable from tenants via service charge income and therefore have a nil net impact on NOI.

The following table reconciles same property NOI and NOI from dispositions and assets held for sale to total NOI, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024.

(€ Thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Same property NOI € 3,292 € 3,623 € 10,291 € 10,520 NOI from dispositions and assets held for sale 3,254 14,778 13,941 46,327 Total NOI € 6,546 € 18,401 € 24,232 € 56,847

Same Property Portfolio Performance 1

Three Months Ended, Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating Revenues (000s) € 4,852 € 4,753 € 14,020 € 13,863 NOI (000s) € 3,292 € 3,623 € 10,291 € 10,520 NOI Margin2 67.8 % 76.2 % 73.4 % 75.9 %

1Same property portfolio for NOI includes all properties continuously owned by the REIT since December 31, 2023, and excludes properties disposed of as at September 30, 2025. Same property portfolio for NOI includes a weighted average number of 1,035 residential suites and 106,358 sq. ft. of commercial GLA for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and a weighted average number of 1,037 residential suites and 106,358 sq. ft. of commercial GLA for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 (three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 - 1,038 residential suites and 106,358 sq. ft. of commercial GLA).

2Excluding service charge income and expense, the same property portfolio NOI margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 was 77.8% and 81.7%, respectively (three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 - 84.6% and 83.6%, respectively).

The same property NOI for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 decreased by 9.1% and 2.2%, respectively, compared to the prior year periods. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the NOI margin on the same property portfolio decreased to 67.8% from 76.2% for the comparable prior year quarter (excluding service charges, same property NOI margin decreased to 77.8% from 84.6% for the comparable prior year quarter). For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the NOI margin on the same property portfolio decreased to 73.4%, compared to 75.9% for the comparable period (excluding services charges, same property NOI margin decreased to 81.7% compared to 83.6% for the comparable period). The decrease in same property NOI and NOI margins for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the comparable periods, was primarily due to an increase in R&M costs and lost rent on suites intentionally held vacant to promote value maximization in the context of the REIT's disposition strategy.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Funds from Operations and Adjusted Funds from Operations

FFO is a measure of operating performance based on the funds generated by the business before reinvestment or provision for other capital needs. AFFO is a supplemental measure which adjusts FFO for costs associated with non-discretionary capital expenditures and leasing costs. FFO and AFFO as presented are in accordance with the most recent recommendations of the Real Property Association of Canada ("REALpac"), with the exception of certain adjustments made to the REALpac defined FFO, which relate to (i) gain from Unit Options forfeited as a result of restructuring, trustee retirement and senior management termination, (ii) mortgage repayment costs, (iii) amortization related to the accelerated vesting of RURs, (iv) tax related to tax authority audits. FFO and AFFO may not, however, be comparable to similar measures presented by other real estate investment trusts or companies in similar or different industries. Management considers FFO and AFFO to be important measures of the REIT's operating performance. Please refer to "Basis of Presentation and Non-IFRS Measures" within this press release for further information.

A reconciliation of net loss and comprehensive loss to FFO is as follows:

(€ Thousands, except per Unit amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period € (10,057

) € (52,126 ) € (55,143

) € (11,898 ) Adjustments: Net movement in fair value of investment properties and assets held for sale 1,314 (39,352 ) 40,654 (48,149 ) Net movement in fair value of Class B LP Units (129,317 ) 80,240 (127,340 ) 55,469 Fair value adjustments of Unit-based compensation liabilities 390 203 (4 ) 1,155 Interest expense on Class B LP Units 129,257 4,261 133,518 12,783 Deferred income tax expense 603 8,725 1,492 10,872 Foreign exchange loss 34 - - 442 Net loss on derivative financial instruments 580 4,480 1,371 4,040 Transaction costs and other activities1 5,656 1,547 7,574 2,052 Tax related to dispositions and tax authority audits2 4,816 277 8,736 1,397 Mortgage repayment costs3 326 1,206 703 1,168 Amortization related to accelerated vesting of RURs4 - - 913 - Gain from Unit Options forfeited on restructuring, trustee retirement and senior management termination5 (462 ) - (462 ) (1,552 ) FFO € 3,140 € 9,461 € 12,012 € 27,779 FFO per Unit – diluted6 € 0.013 € 0.040 € 0.051 € 0.119

1Consist of transaction costs and other adjustments on dispositions and legal fees relating to the Dutch tax authority audits.

2 Included in current income tax expense in the consolidated interim statements of net loss and comprehensive loss.

3Relate to repayment penalties and write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs and fair value adjustment related to mortgages repaid.

4Related to the accelerated vesting of the REIT's RURs vested on May 20, 2025 and January 7, 2025.

5 Represents Unit-based compensation financial liabilities written off due to Unit Options forfeited as a result of restructuring, trustee retirement and senior management termination.

6Includes Class B LP Units and the dilutive impact of unexercised Unit Options and RURs.

Diluted FFO per Unit for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 decreased by €0.027 (67.5%) and €0.068 (57.1%), respectively, from the same periods last year, primarily due to lower total portfolio NOI as a result of dispositions, partially offset by lower interest costs being incurred following the repayment of debt with net disposition proceeds received.

The table below illustrates a reconciliation of the REIT's FFO and AFFO:

(€ Thousands, except per Unit amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 FFO € 3,140 € 9,461 € 12,012 € 27,779 Adjustments: Actual non-discretionary capital investments (719 ) (509 ) (741 ) (1,240 ) Leasing cost reserve1 (70 ) (127 ) (290 ) (382 ) AFFO € 2,351 € 8,825 € 10,981 € 26,157 AFFO per Unit – diluted2 € 0.010 € 0.038 € 0.047 € 0.112

1Leasing cost reserve is based on annualized 10-year forecast of external leasing costs on the commercial properties.

2Includes Class B LP Units and the dilutive impact of unexercised Unit Options and RURs.

Diluted AFFO per Unit for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 decreased by €0.028 (73.7%) and €0.065 (58.0%), respectively, from the same periods last year, mainly due to the same reasons mentioned above for diluted FFO per Unit.

As a result of the termination of regular monthly distributions following the payment of the regular monthly distribution of August 2025, the REIT has discontinued disclosure of the FFO and AFFO payout ratios.

Net Asset Value

Net Asset Value ("NAV") represents total Unitholders' equity per the REIT's consolidated balance sheets, adjusted to include or exclude certain amounts in order to provide what management considers to be a key measure of the residual value of the REIT to its Unitholders as at the reporting date. NAV is therefore used by management on both an aggregate and per Unit basis to evaluate the net asset value attributable to Unitholders, and changes thereon based on the execution of the REIT's strategy. While NAV is calculated based on items included in the consolidated financial statements or supporting notes, NAV itself is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similarly termed financial measures disclosed by other real estate investment trusts or companies in similar or different industries. Please refer to the "Basis of Presentation and Non-IFRS Measures" section within this press release for further information.

A reconciliation of Unitholders' equity to NAV is as follows:

(€ Thousands, except per Unit amounts) As at September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

Unitholders' equity € 119,590 € 261,024 € 408,251 Class B LP Units 92,172 219,512 306,023 Unit-based compensation financial liabilities 1 623 311 Net deferred income tax liability1 2,182 11,025 3,106 Net derivative financial asset2 - (5,925 ) (11,161 ) NAV € 213,945 € 486,259 € 706,530 NAV per Unit – diluted3 € 0.91 € 2.07 € 3.01 NAV per Unit – diluted (in C$)3,4 C$ 1.49

C$ 3.09 C$ 4.54

1Represents deferred income tax liabilities of €2,187 net of deferred income tax assets of €5 as at September 30, 2025 (December 31, 2024 - deferred income tax liabilities of €18,925 net of deferred income tax assets of €7,900; September 30, 2024 - deferred income tax liabilities of €14,321 net of deferred income tax assets of €11,215).

2Represents non-current derivative financial assets of nil as at September 30, 2025 (December 31, 2024 - non-current and current derivative financial assets of €5,904 and €21, respectively; September 30, 2024 - non-current and current derivative financial assets of €10,992 and €169, respectively).

3Includes Class B LP Units and the dilutive impact of unexercised Unit Options and RURs.

4Based on the foreign exchange rate of 1.6335 on September 30, 2025 (foreign exchange rate of 1.4929 and 1.5085 on December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively).

Other Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Weighted Average Number of Units – Diluted (000s)1 235,150 234,442 234,980 234,142





As at September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Closing Price of REIT Units3, 4 € 0.65 € 2.55 € 2.15 Closing Price of REIT Units (in C$)4 C$ 1.06

C$ 3.80 C$ 3.25 Market Capitalization (millions)2, 3, 4 € 153 € 597 € 505 Market Capitalization (millions in C$)2, 4 C$ 249

C$ 891 C$ 761

1 Includes Class B LP Units and the dilutive impact of unexercised Unit Options and RURs.

2 Includes Class B LP Units.

3Based on the foreign exchange rate of 1.6335 on September 30, 2025 (foreign exchange rate of 1.4929 and 1.5085 on December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively).

4The December 31, 2024 closing price of REIT Units and market capitalization did not reflect the €1.00 per Unit special distribution paid on the same date with the ex-distribution date of January 2, 2025.

FINANCIAL POSITION AND LIQUIDITY

As at September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

Ratio of Adjusted Debt to Gross Book Value1 31.5 % 39.7 % 52.3 % Debt Service Coverage Ratio (times)1,2 3.2x 2.6x 2.5x Interest Coverage Ratio (times)1,2 3.8x 3.2x 3.0x Weighted Average Mortgage Effective Interest Rate3 2.91 % 2.27 % 2.08 % Weighted Average Mortgage Term (years) 1.9 2.5 2.2 Available Liquidity (000s)4 € 24,238 € 132,770 € 88,656

1 Please refer to the "Basis of Presentation and Non-IFRS Measures" section of this press release for further information.

2 Based on trailing four quarters.

3Includes impact of deferred financing costs, fair value adjustment and interest rate swaps where applicable.

4Includes cash and cash equivalents of €11.2 million and unused revolving credit facility capacity of €13.0 million as at September 30, 2025 (cash and cash equivalents of €7.8 million and unused revolving credit facility capacity of €125.0 million as at December 31, 2024; cash and cash equivalents of €8.7 million and unused revolving credit facility capacity of €80.0 million as at September 30, 2024).

As at September 30, 2025, ERES's available liquidity decreased to €24.2 million, compared to €132.8 million as at the prior year end, due to the amendment to the REIT's Revolving Credit Facility agreement, which reduced the availability from €125.0 million to €20.0 million to better align with the liquidity needs of the REIT and save on standby fees. As at September 30, 2025, the REIT's mortgage profile had a weighted average term to maturity of 1.9 years and fixed interest payment terms for all of its mortgages at a weighted average effective interest rate of 2.91%. This is further reinforced by compliant debt coverage metrics, with debt and interest service coverage ratios of 3.2x and 3.8x, respectively, and adjusted debt to gross book value ratio well within its target range at 31.5%.

Management aims to maintain an optimal degree of debt to gross book value of the REIT's assets, depending on a number of factors at any given time. Capital adequacy is monitored against investment and debt restrictions contained in the REIT's sixth amended and restated declaration of trust dated January 7, 2025 (the "Declaration of Trust") and the amended and restated credit agreement dated June 23, 2025 between the REIT and one Canadian chartered bank, providing access to up to €20.0 million with an accordion feature to increase the limit a further €25.0 million upon satisfaction of conditions set out in the agreement (the "Revolving Credit Facility").

The REIT manages its overall liquidity risk by maintaining sufficient available credit facility and available cash on hand to fund its ongoing operational and capital commitments.

DISTRIBUTIONS

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and up to the month of August 2025, the REIT declared monthly distributions of €0.005 per Unit, which were paid to Unitholders of record on each record date, on or about the 15th day of the month following the record date (three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 - €0.010 per Unit per month). As a result of its closed dispositions in 2025, the REIT declared a special distribution of €0.90 per Unit, payable to the Unitholders of record on September 22, 2025, with payment on September 25, 2025. The REIT also terminated its regular monthly cash distributions effective September 2025, and the final regular monthly distribution was for the month of August 2025, with payment in September 2025.

The REIT had a Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), which allowed holders of REIT Units or Class B LP Units ("Eligible Unitholders") to choose to have all or a portion of the REIT's cash monthly distributions automatically reinvested in additional REIT Units. This DRIP was terminated on January 16, 2025 and as a result, the DRIP is not available for the REIT's monthly distributions paid on and after January 16, 2025.

CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call hosted by Mark Kenney, Chief Executive Officer and Jenny Chou, Chief Financial Officer, will be held on Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 9:00 am EST. The telephone numbers for the conference call are: Canadian Toll Free: +1 (833) 950-0062 / International Toll: +1 (929) 526-1599. The conference call access code is 606097.

The call will also be webcast live and accessible through the ERES website at - click on "Investor Info" and follow the link at the top of the page. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year after the webcast at the same link.

The slide presentation to accompany senior management's comments during the conference call will be available on the ERES website an hour and a half prior to the conference call.

ABOUT EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current portfolio of high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands. As at September 30, 2025, ERES owned 1,033 residential suites and ancillary retail space located in the Netherlands, with a total fair value of approximately €311.7 million.

ERES's registered and principal business office is located at 11 Church Street, Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1W1.

For more information please visit our website at.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION AND NON-IFRS MEASURES

Unless otherwise stated, all amounts included in this press release are in thousands of Euros ("€"), the functional currency of the REIT. The REIT's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the notes thereto for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Financial information included within this press release does not contain all disclosures required by IFRS, and accordingly should be read in conjunction with the REIT's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, which are available on the REIT's website at and on SEDAR+ at

Consistent with the REIT's management framework, management uses certain financial measures to assess the REIT's financial performance, which are not in accordance with IFRS ("Non-IFRS Measures"). Since these Non-IFRS Measures are not recognized under IFRS, they may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other issuers. The REIT presents Non-IFRS Measures because management believes Non-IFRS Measures are relevant measures to evaluate the REIT's performance and financial condition. The Non-IFRS Measures should not be construed as alternatives to the REIT's financial position, net income or cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the REIT's performance or the sustainability of distributions. For full definitions of these measures, please refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" in Section I and Section IV of the REIT's MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Where not otherwise disclosed, reconciliations for certain Non-IFRS Measures included within this press release are provided below.

Adjusted Debt and Adjusted Debt Ratio

The REIT's Declaration of Trust requires compliance with certain financial covenants, including the Ratio of Adjusted Debt to Gross Book Value. Management uses Adjusted Total Debt as defined by Declaration of Trust and the Ratio of Adjusted Debt to Gross Book Value as indicators in assessing if the debt level maintained is sufficient to provide adequate cash flows for distributions.

A reconciliation from total debt is as follows:

(€ Thousands) As at September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Mortgages payable1 € 100,270 € 344,181 € 808,461 Revolving Credit Facility2 6,970 (290 ) 44,711 Total Debt € 107,240 € 343,891 € 853,172 Fair value adjustment on mortgages payable (13 ) (92 ) (440 ) Adjusted Total Debt as Defined by Declaration of Trust € 107,227 € 343,799 € 852,732 Gross Book Value3 € 340,271 € 865,374 € 1,629,498 Ratio of Adjusted Debt to Gross Book Value 31.5 % 39.7 % 52.3 %

1Represents non-current mortgages payable of €100,270 as at September 30, 2025 (December 31, 2024 - non-current and current mortgages payable of €310,682 and €33,499, respectively; September 30, 2024 - non-current and current mortgages payable of €627,249 and €181,212, respectively).

2Negative balance as at December 31, 2024 represents unamortized deferred loan costs.

3Gross Book Value is defined by the REIT's Declaration of Trust as the gross book value of the REIT's assets as per the REIT's financial statements, determined on a fair value basis for investment properties and assets held for sale.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Amortization and Fair Value

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Amortization and Fair Value ("EBITDAFV") is calculated as prescribed in the REIT's Revolving Credit Facility for the purpose of determining the REIT's Debt Service Coverage Ratio and Interest Coverage Ratio, and is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders, reversing, where applicable, income taxes, interest expense, depreciation expense, amortization expense, impairment, adjustments to fair value, transaction costs, costs associated with repayment of mortgages and other adjustments as permitted in the REIT's Revolving Credit Facility. Management believes Adjusted EBITDAFV is useful in assessing the REIT's ability to service its debt, finance capital expenditures and provide for distributions to its Unitholders.

A reconciliation of net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDAFV is as follows:

(€ Thousands) For the Three Months Ended Q3 25 Q2 25 Q1 25 Q4 24 Q3 24 Q2 24 Q1 24 Q4 23 Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income € (10,057 )

€ (7,918 )

€ (37,168 )

€ (52,390 )

€ (52,126 ) € 17,407 € 22,821 € (35,917 ) Adjustments: Net movement in fair value of investment properties and assets held for sale 1,314 19,318 20,022 (13,873 ) (39,352 ) (11,107 ) 2,310 35,337 Net movement in fair value of Class B LP Units (129,317 ) (8,953 ) 10,930 (86,511 ) 80,240 (5,506 ) (19,265 ) 8,218 Fair value adjustments of Unit-based compensation liabilities 390 (99 ) (295 ) 362 203 (226 ) 1,178 (194 ) Net loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 580 856 (65 ) 3,088 4,480 198 (638 ) 6,304 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 34 (8 ) (26 ) - - 228 214 224 Interest expense on Class B LP Units 129,257 2,130 2,131 146,302 4,261 4,261 4,261 4,261 Interest on mortgages payable 1,391 1,555 1,681 3,301 4,373 4,832 4,558 4,608 Interest on Revolving Credit Facility 48 151 253 528 734 1,210 1,335 1,422 Amortization 44 263 173 621 176 138 144 246 Transaction costs and other adjustments on dispositions, net 5,351 724 1,194 2,567 1,547 380 125 58 Costs associated with repayment of mortgages 326 23 354 1,306 1,206 - - - Income tax expense (recovery) 6,179 (1,121 ) 7,664 8,796 10,481 5,253 1,308 (8,143 ) Adjusted EBITDAFV € 5,540 € 6,921 € 6,848 € 14,097 € 16,223 € 17,068 € 18,351 € 16,424 Cash taxes (5,576 ) (917 ) (4,737 ) (4,400 ) (1,756 ) (2,436 ) (1,978 ) (2,395 ) Tax related to dispositions and tax authority audits 4,816 132 3,788 3,124 277 731 389 234 Adjusted EBITDAFV less cash taxes € 4,780 € 6,136 € 5,899 € 12,821 € 14,744 € 15,363 € 16,762 € 14,263

Debt Service Coverage Ratio

The Debt Service Coverage Ratio is defined as Adjusted EBITDAFV less cash taxes, divided by the sum of interest expense (including on mortgages payable, Revolving Credit Facility and promissory notes) and all regularly scheduled principal amortization repayments made with respect to indebtedness during the period (other than any balloon, bullet or similar principal payable at maturity or which repays such indebtedness in full). The Debt Service Coverage Ratio is calculated as prescribed in the REIT's Revolving Credit Facility, and is based on the trailing four quarters. Management believes the Debt Service Coverage Ratio is useful in determining the ability of the REIT to service the principal and interest requirements of its outstanding debt.

(€ Thousands) As at September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Principal amortization repayments1 € 444 € 1,776 € 1,882 Interest on mortgages payable1 7,928 17,064 18,371 Interest on Revolving Credit Facility1 980 3,807 4,701 Debt service payments € 9,352 € 22,647 € 24,954 Adjusted EBITDAFV less cash taxes1 € 29,636 € 59,690 € 61,132 Debt Service Coverage Ratio (times) 3.2x 2.6x 2.5x

1For the trailing 12 months ended.

Interest Coverage Ratio

The Interest Coverage Ratio is defined as Adjusted EBITDAFV divided by interest expense (including on mortgages payable, Revolving Credit Facility and promissory notes). The Interest Coverage Ratio is calculated as prescribed in the REIT's Revolving Credit Facility, and is based on the trailing four quarters. Management believes the Interest Coverage Ratio is useful in determining the REIT's ability to service the interest requirements of its outstanding debt.

(€ Thousands) As at September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Interest on mortgages payable1 € 7,928 € 17,064 € 18,371 Interest on Revolving Credit Facility1 980 3,807 4,701 Interest expense € 8,908 € 20,871 € 23,072 Adjusted EBITDAFV1 € 33,406 € 65,739 € 68,066 Interest Coverage Ratio (times) 3.8x 3.2x 3.0x

1For the trailing 12 months ended.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws which reflect the REIT's current expectations and projections about future results. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“outlook”,“objective”,“may”,“will”,“expect”,“intend”,“estimate”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“consider”,“should”, "plan",“predict”,“forward”,“potential”,“could”, "would", "should", "might",“likely”,“approximately”,“scheduled”,“forecast”,“variation”, "project", "budget" or“continue”, or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Management's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions and information that are available to management as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release, including current market conditions and management's assessment of disposition and other opportunities that are or may become available to the REIT, which are subject to change, management believes these statements have been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting the REIT's best estimates and judgement. However, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this press release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties affecting the REIT, refer to Risks and Uncertainties in Section VI of the MD&A contained in the REIT's 2024 Annual Report.

Except as specifically required by applicable Canadian securities law, the REIT does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the REIT's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

For further information:



Mark Kenney

Chief Executive Officer

Email:...

Jenny Chou

Chief Financial Officer

Email:...

Category: Earnings