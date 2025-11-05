Enact Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results & Announces $0.21 Per Share Quarterly Dividend

"Enact continues to execute with discipline and purpose,” stated Rohit Gupta, President and CEO of Enact. "We delivered another strong quarter, maintained our prudent approach to risk management and strong expense controls, and our performance positioned us to raise our capital returns target to its highest level since our IPO. Against the backdrop of an evolving housing market, we remain well positioned for success, with the proven strategy, financial flexibility and balance sheet strength to deliver and help more people responsibly achieve the dream of homeownership."



Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Highlights

Capital and Liquidity

Recent Events

Conference Call and Financial Supplement Information

About Enact

Enact (Nasdaq: ACT), operating principally through its wholly owned subsidiary Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation since 1981, is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance provider committed to helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership. Building on a deep understanding of lenders' businesses and a legacy of financial strength, we partner with lenders to bring best-in class service, leading underwriting expertise, and extensive risk and capital management to the mortgage process, helping to put more people in homes and keep them there. By empowering customers and their borrowers, Enact seeks to positively impact the lives of those in the communities in which it serves in a sustainable way. Enact is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, guidance concerning the future return of capital and the quotations of management. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as“will,”“may,”“would,”“anticipate,”“expect,”“believe,”“designed,”“plan,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“could,”“should,” or“intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including risks related to an economic downturn or a recession in the United States and in other countries around the world; changes in political, business, regulatory, and economic conditions; changes in or to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the“GSEs”), whether through Federal legislation, restructurings or a shift in business practices; failure to continue to meet the mortgage insurer eligibility requirements of the GSEs; competition for customers; lenders or investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; an increase in the number of loans insured through Federal government mortgage insurance programs, including those offered by the Federal Housing Administration; and other factors described in the risk factors contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Enact believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Enact can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

GAAP/Non-GAAP Disclosure Discussion

This communication includes the non-GAAP financial measures entitled“adjusted operating income (loss),”“adjusted operating income (loss) per share," and“adjusted operating return on equity." Enact Holdings, Inc. (the“Company”) defines adjusted operating income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding the after-tax effects of net investment gains (losses), restructuring costs and infrequent or unusual non-operating items, and gain (loss) on the extinguishment of debt. The Company excludes net investment gains (losses), gains (losses) on the extinguishment of debt and infrequent or unusual non-operating items because the Company does not consider them to be related to the operating performance of the Company and other activities. The recognition of realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the activity is highly discretionary based on the timing of individual securities sales due to such factors as market opportunities or exposure management. Trends in the profitability of our fundamental operating activities can be more clearly identified without the fluctuations of these realized gains and losses. We do not view them to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities. Therefore, these items are excluded from our calculation of adjusted operating income. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) per share is derived from adjusted operating income (loss) divided by shares outstanding. Adjusted operating return on equity is calculated as annualized adjusted operating income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods' ending total stockholders' equity.

While some of these items may be significant components of net income (loss) in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company believes that adjusted operating income (loss) and measures that are derived from or incorporate adjusted operating income (loss), including adjusted operating income (loss) per share on a basic and diluted basis and adjusted operating return on equity, are appropriate measures that are useful to investors because they identify the income (loss) attributable to the ongoing operations of the business. Management also uses adjusted operating income (loss) as a basis for determining awards and compensation for senior management and to evaluate performance on a basis comparable to that used by analysts. Adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating income (loss) per share on a basic and diluted basis are not substitutes for net income (loss) available to Enact Holdings, Inc.'s common stockholders or net income (loss) available to Enact Holdings, Inc.'s common stockholders per share on a basic and diluted basis determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss) may differ from the definitions used by other companies.

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) available to Enact Holdings, Inc.'s common stockholders to adjusted operating income (loss) assume a 21% tax rate.

The tables at the end of this press release provide a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted operating income (loss) and U.S. GAAP return on equity to adjusted operating return on equity for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, as well as for the three months ended June 30, 2025.





Exhibit A: Consolidated Statements of Income (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

3Q25 2Q25 3Q24 REVENUES: Premiums $244,688 $245,289 $249,055 Net investment income 68,611 65,884 61,056 Net investment gains (losses) (2,834 ) (7,343 ) (1,243 ) Other income 990 1,060 720 Total revenues 311,455 304,890 309,588 LOSSES AND EXPENSES: Losses incurred 35,885 25,289 12,164 Acquisition and operating expenses, net of deferrals 50,500 50,598 53,091 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs and intangibles 2,344 2,205 2,586 Interest expense 12,897 12,296 12,290 Total losses and expenses 101,626 90,388 80,131 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 209,829 214,502 229,457 Provision for income taxes 46,332 46,694 48,788 NET INCOME $ 163,497 $ 167,808 $ 180,669 Net investment (gains) losses 2,834 7,343 1,243 Costs associated with reorganization 189 (24 ) 848 Loss on debt extinguishment 0 0 0 Taxes on adjustments (635 ) (1,537 ) (439 ) Adjusted Operating Income $ 165,885 $ 173,590 $ 182,321 Loss ratio (1) 15 % 10 % 5 % Expense ratio (2) 22 % 22 % 22 % Earnings Per Share Data: Net Income per share Basic $1.11 $1.12 $1.16 Diluted $1.10 $1.11 $1.15 Adj operating income per share Basic $1.13 $1.16 $1.17 Diluted $1.12 $1.15 $1.16 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 147,434 149,940 155,561 Diluted 148,340 150,729 157,016 (1)The ratio of losses incurred to net earned premiums. (2)The ratio of acquisition and operating expenses, net of deferrals, and amortization of deferred acquisition costs and intangibles to net earned premiums. Expenses associated with strategic transaction preparations and restructuring costs increased the expense ratio by zero percentage points for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024.





Exhibit B: Consolidated Balance Sheets (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Assets 3Q25 2Q25 3Q24 Investments: Fixed maturity securities available-for-sale, at fair value $6,068,501 $5,896,818 $5,652,399 Short term investments 2,002 3,001 1,550 Total investments 6,070,503 5,899,819 5,653,949 Cash and cash equivalents 543,577 612,967 673,363 Accrued investment income 53,895 53,259 45,954 Deferred acquisition costs 22,521 22,910 24,160 Premiums receivable 48,648 44,091 48,834 Other assets 114,114 107,882 100,723 Deferred tax asset 23,185 32,545 50,063 Total assets $ 6,876,443 $ 6,773,473 $ 6,597,046 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Loss reserves $572,054 $551,940 $510,401 Unearned premiums 96,031 101,205 121,382 Other liabilities 146,958 153,447 186,312 Long-term borrowings 744,114 743,753 742,706 Total liabilities 1,559,157 1,550,345 1,560,801 Equity: Common stock 1,456 1,484 1,544 Additional paid-in capital 1,826,764 1,927,372 2,145,518 Accumulated other comprehensive income (41,785 ) (104,342 ) (101,984 ) Retained earnings 3,530,851 3,398,614 2,991,167 Total equity 5,317,286 5,223,128 5,036,245 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,876,443 $ 6,773,473 $ 6,597,046 Book value per share $36.53 $35.20 $32.61 Book value per share excluding AOCI $36.82 $35.90 $33.27 U.S. GAAP ROE (1) 12.4 % 13.0 % 14.7 % Net investment (gains) losses 0.2 % 0.6 % 0.1 % Costs associated with reorganization 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.1 % (Gains) losses on early extinguishment of debt 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Taxes on adjustments 0.0 % (0.1) % 0.0 % Adjusted Operating ROE (2) 12.6 % 13.4 % 14.8 % Debt to Capital Ratio 12 % 12 % 13 % (1)Calculated as annualized net income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods' ending total stockholders' equity (2)Calculated as annualized adjusted operating income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods' ending total stockholders' equity

