Bowman Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results Issues 2026 Guidance
| For the Three Months
Ended September 30,
| For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
|Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Basic
|$0.63
|$0.31
|$1.26
|$0.49
|Diluted
|$0.61
|$0.30
|$1.23
|$0.48
Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance and Introducing 2026 Guidance
Bowman reaffirmed guidance for fiscal year 2025:
|Date Issued
|Net Revenue
|Adjusted EBITDA
|August 2025
|$430 - $442 MM
|$71 - $77 MM
The table below shows Bowman's guidance for fiscal year 2026:
|Date Issued
|Net Revenue
| Adjusted EBITDA
Margin
|November 2025
|$465 - $480 MM
|17.0% - 17.5%
The current outlook for 2025 is based on completed and definitively contracted acquisitions as of the date of this release. Guidance for 2025 and 2026 do not include contributions from future acquisitions.
1 Non-GAAP financial metric the Company believes offers valuable perspective on results of operations (see non-GAAP tables below for reconciliations).
2 Organic growth for the three months ended 09/30/25 excludes revenue from acquisitions completed after September 30, 2024. Year over year growth rates only reflect revenue realized post-acquisition.
3 Basic Adjusted EPS and Diluted Adjusted EPS are all non-GAAP financial metrics the Company believes offer valuable perspectives on results of operations (see non-GAAP tables below for reconciliations). Adjusted EPS (Basic and Diluted) include addbacks for non-reoccurring expenses specific to acquisitions, non-cash stock compensation expense associated with pre-IPO grants, and other expenses not in the ordinary course of business. With respect to the elimination of any non-cash stock compensation expense, the Company computes an adjusted tax expense or benefit which accounts for the elimination of any periodic windfall or shortfall tax effects resulting from the difference between grant date fair value and vest date value. With respect to all other eliminations, the Company applies its average marginal statutory tax rate, currently 25.8%, to derive the tax adjustment associated with the elimination of expenses. A reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS, both basic and diluted, is included with this press release for reference.
| BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
| September 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|16,221
|$
|6,698
|Accounts receivable, net
|123,469
|105,105
|Contract assets
|56,652
|43,369
|Notes receivable, current portion
|903
|-
|Notes receivable - officers, employees, affiliates, current portion
|19
|1,889
|Prepaid and other current assets
|19,592
|19,560
|Total current assets
|216,856
|176,621
|Non-Current Assets
|Property and equipment, net
|46,181
|42,011
|Operating lease, right-of-use assets
|43,468
|42,085
|Goodwill
|137,350
|134,653
|Notes receivable, less current portion
|-
|903
|Notes receivable - officers, employees, affiliates, less current portion
|1,108
|638
|Other intangible assets, net
|60,670
|65,409
|Deferred tax asset, net
|3,111
|42,040
|Other assets
|1,432
|1,521
|Total Assets
|$
|510,176
|$
|505,881
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities
|Revolving credit facility
|57,000
|37,000
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities, current portion
|55,972
|51,626
|Contract liabilities
|14,850
|7,905
|Notes payable, current portion
|14,218
|17,075
|Operating lease obligation, current portion
|11,441
|10,979
|Finance lease obligation, current portion
|13,518
|10,394
|Total current liabilities
|166,999
|134,979
|Non-Current Liabilities
|Other non-current obligations
|1,636
|45,079
|Notes payable, less current portion
|15,205
|19,992
|Operating lease obligation, less current portion
|38,614
|37,058
|Finance lease obligation, less current portion
|21,222
|17,940
|Pension and post-retirement obligation, less current portion
|4,695
|4,718
|Total liabilities
|$
|248,371
|$
|259,766
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 21,832,454 shares issued and 17,354,202 outstanding, and 21,281,247 shares issued and 17,382,138 outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|218
|213
|Additional paid-in-capital
|347,649
|329,073
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|1,049
|1,146
|Treasury stock, at cost; 4,478,252 and 3,899,109 shares, respectively
|(74,608
|)
|(60,901
|)
|Stock subscription notes receivable
|-
|(30
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(12,503
|)
|(23,386
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|261,805
|$
|246,115
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|510,176
|$
|505,881
| BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
| For the Three Months
Ended September 30,
| For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Gross Contract Revenue
|$
|126,033
|$
|113,932
|$
|361,054
|$
|313,341
|Contract costs: (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)
|Direct payroll costs
|45,163
|41,713
|129,548
|118,471
|Sub-consultants and expenses
|13,946
|12,569
|40,917
|32,308
|Total contract costs
|59,109
|54,282
|170,465
|150,779
|Operating Expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|55,174
|51,903
|155,418
|145,795
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,887
|7,395
|19,952
|20,572
|Gain on sale of assets, net
|(429
|)
|(81
|)
|(253
|)
|(393
|)
|Total operating expenses
|61,632
|59,217
|175,117
|165,974
|Income (loss) from operations
|5,292
|433
|15,472
|(3,412
|)
|Other expense
|2,018
|1,572
|5,764
|6,000
|Income (loss) before tax benefit
|3,274
|(1,139
|)
|9,708
|(9,412
|)
|Income tax benefit
|(3,344
|)
|(1,910
|)
|(1,175
|)
|(6,543
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|6,618
|$
|771
|$
|10,883
|$
|(2,869
|)
|Earnings allocated to non-vested shares
|303
|53
|539
|–
|Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|$
|6,315
|$
|718
|$
|10,344
|$
|(2,869
|)
|Earnings (loss) per share
|Basic
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.63
|$
|(0.18
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.62
|$
|(0.18
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|16,471,145
|16,537,472
|16,387,590
|15,559,279
|Diluted
|16,981,877
|16,835,337
|16,756,227
|15,559,279
| BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|10,883
|$
|(2,869
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization - property, plant and equipment
|12,466
|9,722
|Amortization of intangible assets
|7,486
|10,850
|Gain on sale of assets
|(387
|)
|(393
|)
|Credit losses
|1,233
|1,043
|Stock based compensation
|14,185
|20,272
|Deferred taxes
|38,929
|(18,351
|)
|Accretion of discounts on notes payable
|990
|486
|Other
|(35
|)
|–
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable
|(18,938
|)
|(10,830
|)
|Contract assets
|(12,757
|)
|(5,229
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|1,318
|2,909
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(35,438
|)
|6,438
|Contract liabilities
|6,536
|(1,666
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|26,471
|12,382
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(1,176
|)
|(819
|)
|Fixed assets converted to lease financing
|–
|17
|Proceeds from sale of assets and disposal of leases
|530
|399
|Payments received under loans to shareholders
|–
|61
|Proceeds from notes receivable
|1,152
|–
|Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
|(1,961
|)
|(23,327
|)
|Collections under stock subscription notes receivable
|28
|33
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,427
|)
|(23,636
|)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|Proceeds from common stock offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering costs
|–
|47,151
|Borrowings (Repayments) under revolving credit facility
|20,000
|(12,958
|)
|Repayments under fixed line of credit
|–
|(345
|)
|Proceeds from notes payable
|–
|6,209
|Repayment under notes payable
|(12,642
|)
|(10,951
|)
|Proceeds from finance leases
|–
|4,567
|Payments on finance leases
|(9,155
|)
|(6,462
|)
|Payment of contingent consideration from acquisitions
|(1,361
|)
|(1,357
|)
|Payments for purchase of treasury stock
|(4,250
|)
|(11,130
|)
|Repurchases of common stock
|(9,458
|)
|(13,950
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|1,345
|1,453
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(15,521
|)
|2,227
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|9,523
|(9,027
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|6,698
|20,687
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|16,221
|$
|11,660
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|5,219
|$
|5,073
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|1,719
|$
|7,792
|Non-cash investing and financing activities
|Property and equipment acquired under finance lease
|$
|(15,625
|)
|$
|(9,558
|)
|Note payable converted to common shares
|$
|(1,790
|)
|$
|(3,368
|)
|Issuance of notes payable for acquisitions
|$
|(4,121
|)
|(15,291
|)
|Issuance of contingent considerations
|$
|–
|(1,722
|)
|Settlement of contingent consideration
|$
|3,004
|1,202
| BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
| For the Three Months
Ended September 30,
| For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss) (GAAP)
|$
|6,618
|$
|771
|$
|10,883
|$
|(2,869
|)
|+ income tax benefit (GAAP)
|(3,344
|)
|(1,910
|)
|(1,175
|)
|(6,543
|)
|Income (loss) before tax expense (GAAP)
|$
|3,274
|$
|(1,139
|)
|$
|9,708
|$
|(9,412
|)
|+ acquisition related expenses
|644
|1,064
|2,388
|4,349
|+ amortization of intangibles
|2,353
|3,696
|7,486
|10,850
|+ non-cash stock comp related to pre-IPO
|169
|796
|993
|3,473
|+ other non-core expenses
|1,286
|1,954
|1,616
|2,767
|Adjusted income before tax expense
|$
|7,726
|$
|6,371
|$
|22,191
|$
|12,027
|Adjusted income tax expense (benefit)
|(3,142
|)
|858
|515
|3,791
|Adjusted net income
|$
|10,868
|$
|5,513
|$
|21,676
|$
|8,236
|Adjusted earnings allocated to non-vested shares
|521
|381
|1,074
|650
|Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|10,347
|$
|5,132
|$
|20,602
|$
|7,586
|Earnings (loss) per share (GAAP)
|Basic
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.63
|$
|(0.18
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.62
|$
|(0.18
|)
|Adjusted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
|Basic
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.31
|$
|1.26
|$
|0.49
|Diluted
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.30
|$
|1.23
|$
|0.48
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|16,471,145
|16,537,472
|16,387,590
|15,559,279
|Diluted
|16,891,877
|16,835,337
|16,756,227
|15,904,025
|Basic Adjusted Earnings Per Share Summary - Non-GAAP
| For the Three Months
Ended September 30,
| For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Income (loss) per share (GAAP)
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.63
|$
|(0.18
|)
|Pre-tax basic per share adjustments
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.95
|Adjusted earnings per share before tax expense
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.39
|$
|1.35
|$
|0.77
|Income tax expense (benefit) per share adjustment
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.24
|Adjusted earnings per share - adjusted net income
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.34
|$
|1.32
|$
|0.53
|Adjusted earnings per share allocated to non-vested shares
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.04
|Adjusted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.31
|$
|1.26
|$
|0.49
|Diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share Summary - Non-GAAP
| For the Three Months
Ended September 30,
| For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Income (loss) per share (GAAP)
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.62
|$
|(0.18
|)
|Pre-tax diluted per share adjustments
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.94
|Adjusted earnings per share before tax expense
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.38
|$
|1.32
|$
|0.76
|Income tax expense (benefit) per share adjustment
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.24
|Adjusted earnings per share - adjusted net income
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.33
|$
|1.29
|$
|0.52
|Adjusted earnings per share allocated to non-vested shares
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.04
|Adjusted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.30
|$
|1.23
|$
|0.48
| BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
|Condensed Combined Statement of Operations Reconciliation
| For the Three Months
Ended September 30,
| For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Gross contract revenue
|$
|126,033
|$
|113,932
|$
|361,054
|$
|313,341
|Contract costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|59,109
|54,282
|170,465
|150,779
|Operating expense
|61,632
|59,217
|175,117
|165,974
|Income (loss) from operations
|5,292
|433
|15,472
|(3,412
|)
|Other expense
|2,018
|1,572
|5,764
|6,000
|Income tax benefit
|(3,344
|)
|(1,910
|)
|(1,175
|)
|(6,543
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|6,618
|$
|771
|$
|10,883
|$
|(2,869
|)
|Net margin
|5.3
|%
|0.7
|%
|3.0
|%
|(0.9) %
|Other financial information1
|Net service billing
|$
|112,087
|$
|101,363
|$
|320,137
|$
|281,033
|Adjusted EBITDA
|18,288
|16,970
|52,995
|42,511
|Adjusted EBITDA margin, net
|16.3
|%
|16.7
|%
|16.6
|%
|15.1
|%
|Gross Contract Revenue to Net Service Billing Reconciliation
| For the Three Months
Ended September 30,
| For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Gross contract revenue
|$
|126,033
|$
|113,932
|$
|361,054
|$
|313,341
|Less: sub-consultants and other direct expenses
|13,946
|12,569
|40,917
|32,308
|Net service billing
|$
|112,087
|$
|101,363
|$
|320,137
|$
|281,033
|Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
| For the Three Months
Ended September 30,
| For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net Service Billing
|$
|112,087
|$
|101,363
|$
|320,137
|$
|281,033
|Net income (loss)
|$
|6,618
|$
|771
|$
|10,883
|$
|(2,869
|)
|+ interest expense
|2,242
|1,938
|6,614
|5,844
|+ depreciation & amortization
|6,887
|7,395
|19,952
|20,572
|+ income tax benefit (GAAP)
|(3,344
|)
|(1,910
|)
|(1,175
|)
|(6,543
|)
|EBITDA
|$
|12,403
|$
|8,194
|$
|36,274
|$
|17,004
|+ non-cash stock compensation
|4,508
|6,448
|14,242
|20,386
|+ settlements and other non-core expenses
|1,286
|1,954
|1,616
|2,767
|+ acquisition expenses
|91
|374
|863
|2,354
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|18,288
|$
|16,970
|$
|52,995
|$
|42,511
|Adjusted EBITDA margin, net
|16.3
|%
|16.7
|%
|16.6
|%
|15.1
|%
1Non-GAAP financial metrics the Company believes offer valuable perspective on results of operations. See Non-GAAP tables below for reconciliations.
| BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.
GROSS CONTRACT REVENUE COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|Consolidated Gross Revenue
| 2025
|%
| 2024
|%
|Change
|% Change
|Building Infrastructure1
|56,845
|45.1
|%
|52,555
|46.1
|%
|4,290
|8.2
|%
|Transportation
|26,262
|20.8
|%
|21,851
|19.2
|%
|4,411
|20.2
|%
|Power and Utilities1
|27,583
|21.9
|%
|23,660
|20.8
|%
|3,923
|16.6
|%
|Natural Resources & Imaging2
|15,343
|12.2
|%
|15,866
|13.9
|%
|(523
|)
|(3.3
|)%
|Total
|126,033
|100.0
|%
|113,932
|100.0
|%
|12,101
|10.6
|%
|Acquired 3
|4,403
|3.5
|%
|23,332
|20.5
|%
|(18,929
|)
|(81.1
|)%
|(dollars in thousands)
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|Consolidated Gross Revenue
| 2025
|%
| 2024
|%
|Change
|% Change
|Building Infrastructure1
|165,430
|45.8
|%
|155,245
|49.5
|%
|10,185
|6.6
|%
|Transportation
|74,610
|20.7
|%
|60,145
|19.2
|%
|14,465
|24.1
|%
|Power and Utilities1
|79,736
|22.1
|%
|66,693
|21.3
|%
|13,043
|19.6
|%
|Natural Resources & Imaging2
|41,278
|11.4
|%
|31,258
|10.0
|%
|10,020
|32.1
|%
|Total
|361,054
|100.0
|%
|313,341
|100.0
|%
|47,713
|15.2
|%
|Acquired 3
|10,107
|2.8
|%
|49,767
|15.9
|%
|(39,660
|)
|(79.7
|)%
1Includes periodic reclassifications of revenue between categories from prior periods for consistency of presentation. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, $3.7 million and $10.5 million, respectively, of data center revenue were reclassified from Building Infrastructure to Power & Utilities.
2Formerly Emerging Markets which represents environmental, mining, water resources, imaging and mapping, and other.
3Acquired revenue in prior periods as previously reported; four quarters post-closing, acquired revenue is thereafter reclassified as organic for the purpose of calculating organic growth rates.
|BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.
|ORGANIC GROWTH ANALYSIS
|(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
| 2025
|%
| 2024
|%
|Change
|Organic +/-
|Gross Revenue, Organic
|121,629
|100.0
|%
|113,932
|100.0
|%
|7,697
|6.8
|%
|Building Infrastructure
|55,678
|45.8
|%
|52,555
|46.1
|%
|3,123
|5.9
|%
|Transportation
|23,943
|19.7
|%
|21,851
|19.2
|%
|2,092
|9.6
|%
|Power and Utilities
|26,697
|21.9
|%
|23,660
|20.8
|%
|3,037
|12.8
|%
|Natural Resources & Imaging
|15,311
|12.6
|%
|15,866
|13.9
|%
|(555
|)
|(3.5
|)%
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
| 2025
|%
| 2024
|%
|Change
|Organic +/-
|Gross Revenue, Organic
|350,947
|100.0
|%
|313,341
|100.0
|%
|37,606
|12.0
|%
|Building Infrastructure
|163,008
|46.5
|%
|155,245
|49.5
|%
|7,763
|5.0
|%
|Transportation
|68,135
|19.4
|%
|60,145
|19.2
|%
|7,990
|13.3
|%
|Power and Utilities
|78,577
|22.4
|%
|66,693
|21.3
|%
|11,884
|17.8
|%
|Natural Resources & Imaging
|41,227
|11.7
|%
|31,258
|10.0
|%
|9,969
|31.9
|%
|For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
| 2025
|%
| 2024
|%
|Change
|Organic +/-
|Net Revenue, Organic
|108,036
|100.0
|%
|101,376
|100.0
|%
|6,660
|6.6
|%
|Building Infrastructure
|51,782
|47.9
|%
|49,111
|48.5
|%
|2,671
|5.4
|%
|Transportation
|18,980
|17.6
|%
|17,052
|16.8
|%
|1,928
|11.3
|%
|Power and Utilities
|24,122
|22.3
|%
|22,143
|21.8
|%
|1,979
|8.9
|%
|Natural Resources & Imaging
|13,152
|12.2
|%
|13,070
|12.9
|%
|82
|0.6
|%
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
| 2025
|%
| 2024
|%
|Change
|Organic +/-
|Net Revenue, Organic
|310,828
|100.0
|%
|281,033
|100.0
|%
|29,795
|10.6
|%
|Building Infrastructure
|150,060
|48.3
|%
|143,716
|51.1
|%
|6,344
|4.4
|%
|Transportation
|55,029
|17.7
|%
|47,393
|16.9
|%
|7,636
|16.1
|%
|Power and Utilities
|71,402
|23.0
|%
|62,848
|22.4
|%
|8,554
|13.6
|%
|Natural Resources & Imaging
|34,337
|11.0
|%
|27,076
|9.6
|%
|7,261
|26.8
|%
| BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.
GROSS BACKLOG BY CATEGORY AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
|Category
|Percentage
|Building Infrastructure1
|38
|%
|Transportation
|30
|%
|Power and Utilities1
|23
|%
|Natural Resources & Imaging
|9
|%
|TOTAL
|100
|%
1 includes reclassification of data center effective June 30, 2025.
