Praxis Precision Medicines To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium: a corporate presentation will take place on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 10:40am ET at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.



HC Wainwright Emerging Ideas on BioPharma: Fireside Chat with H.C. Wainwright analyst Doug Tsao, Friday, November 7, 2025 at 12:30pm ET. Registration link available here.

Guggenheim Securities Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference: a corporate presentation will take place on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 9:30am ET at the InterContinental Boston in Boston, MA. A live webcast of the presentation will be available here.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference: a corporate presentation will take place on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 1:30pm GMT at the Waldorf Hilton in London, UK. A live webcast of the presentation will be available here.



Replays of the third quarter earnings webinar and the conference webcasts will be available on Praxis'“Events and Presentations” website after each event for approximately 90 days.

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, CerebrumTM, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, SolidusTM, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across epilepsy and movement disorders, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

